How Long Before We See Caleb Williams vs Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl? Nick Wright Explains

It’s no secret that popular NFL analyst Nick Wright has been a big fan of the upcoming Number 1 draft pick Caleb Williams. The analyst on his show “What’s Wright? With Nick Wright” previously labeled Caleb Williams as a talent that falls between the level of Troy Aikman and Terry Bradshaw. Since then, Wright hasn’t stopped raving about the USC player. With many labeling the Heisman trophy winner as a generational talent, fans are eager to see Caleb square off against the best QB of the current generation – Patrick Mahomes.

In the latest edition of “What’s Wright?”, the popular analyst responded to the popular question of when we will get to see the Caleb Williams vs Patrick Mahomes showdown in the Super Bowl. Nick first reminded his viewers that apart from Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino vs Joe Montana, two quality quarterbacks squaring off against each other in a Super Bowl has been a very rare instance.

“It’s pretty rare that you get top three or four quarterbacks against each other in a Super Bowl.”

He then gave a modern-day example and pointed this is why Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have never faced off against Mahomes as the Chiefs QB has always ended their Super Bowl journey in the playoffs. But Nick noted that Caleb is in the NFC, unlike Mahomes. As per the analyst’s observation, most modern-day greats like Mahomes and Lamar made the Super Bowl early on in their career. Thus Nick opined that if Caleb lives up to his expectations, we should be able to see Mahomes vs Caleb in the next five years assuming both are in different conferences.

“If Caleb is the guy that I think he is, the Bears probably should make a Super Bowl in the next five years. Lamar’s great, he hasn’t made one. Josh Allen’s great, he hasn’t made one. But those guys have had to go through Mahomes. Their best years have all been ended by Patrick. You don’t really have that so much in the NFC.” While Nick’s timeline and reasoning sounds fair, the only doubt here is will the Bears and Caleb’s teammates be game for it? Does Nick’s analysis enforce RGIII’s advice for Williams to reject Chicago for a better team?

RGIII’s Advice For Caleb Williams Irks the Bears

A few days ago, former Washington star RGIII posted a video on “X” where he asks Caleb Williams to rethink his decision to join the Bears. Robert in the video urges Caleb to pull an Eli on the Bears and look for greener pastures. Apart from the Bears being a hapless team off late, RGIII reasoned that the way they discarded a young Justin Fields after him giving them his all shows that Chicago isn’t the right place to be for a young QB.

Robert’s video instantly took the NFL world by storm with many understanding where the former NFL player was coming from. Bears GM Ryan Poles in his recent appearance at The Pat McAffee Show was quipped about RGIII’s advice and revealed that it ‘pissed him off’. Poles argued that the narrative of the Bears being a weak team hurts him because he is trying his best to break the cycle of mediocrity and start off a dynasty like he did with Coach Reid at Kansas.

“It pisses me off a little bit, to be honest with you, because we were hired to break a cycle. The same thing when I was in Kansas City, Coach [Andy] Reid, all of us were brought there to change a cycle and we did — and no one talks about those days anymore. It’s all about what they are right now.”

He affirmed that the Bears are confident of starting a fresh cycle of success with Caleb Williams as the face. He urged all naysayers to let bygones be bygones and look at the new trajectory the Bears team is taking.

“I really believe we’re about to break this cycle and get this city in a really good situation and win a lot of games. So the past is the past. I don’t worry about that at all. It’s about where we’re going.”

