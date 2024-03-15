“So Pull a Tom Brady”: Philly Fans Ask Jason Kelce to Come Back After His Comments on Saquon Barkley

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 22: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) looks on during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 22 Dolphins at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231022009

Saquon Barkley saved himself from being tagged or leaving from free agency. In a move that manifested his dream deal, Barkley secured a three-year deal worth $37.75 million with the Eagles. While it is a longstanding dream fulfilled for the running back, the pleasure is actually Philly’s, at least according to retired center Jason Kelce.

Jason Kelce departed from the Eagles’ locker room after they exited the season with a loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After waiting over a month, he officially retired in March after a 13-year-long career, all with the Eagles. However, in a recent ‘New Heights’ podcast episode, the former center talked about his regret of leaving the league too soon, with better years waiting for his former team, especially as Barkley joined them.

“This is what I’m regretting,” said Kelce who is already regreting retirement. He added, “I knew when I retired that I was going to miss just an outstanding season for the Philadelphia Eagles. And it sucks, I want to be a part of this so bad.”

Jason Kelce’s jittery exit from the field, followed by a month-long silence and a teary-eyed farewell are still settling in for the Eagles fans. As Jason’s pangs of regret became public, fans were quick to suggest he make a comeback like Tom Brady.

Tom Brady spent 23 years in the NFL thanks to his decision to unretire within 40 days after he retired in Feb. 2022. His final retirement came a year later, followed by another session of contemplation to make his second comeback. Though it would’ve been a pleasant surprise for the fans, he is now being quoted as an example for Jason Kelce, whose return to the NFL can help the Eagles regain their glory. Other fans also followed Jason’s regret with comments about his return and made a note of his final announcement to enjoy his retirement. Look for more reactions to Kelce’s unconventional welcome to Saquon Barkley.

Future Plans for Jason Kelce

On the March day as Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement, the heart of Philadelphia fans skipped a beat. The Eagles’ veteran, bid adieu to his 13-year stint with the team. Fans and teammates alike felt sorrow mixed with pride as Kelce closed the chapter on his NFL career. While it was a teary-eyed adieu, Kelce’s post-retirement aspirations have interested fans more than ever.

In a candid chat on his New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce peeled back the curtain on what lies ahead for him. His first order of business as complicated as it may sound is- shedding some pounds. “I’m gonna slim down,” he chuckled, setting his sights on a trim 250 pounds. Yet, despite his determination, his three days of eating cake will remain included in the plan.

Next, Jason Kelce is expected to move towards broadcasting and media if NFL pundits are believed. Following in the footsteps of some veterans like Tom Brady and Troy Aikman, Jason would suit the role having broken ice with his New Heights podcast alongside his brother Travis Kelce.

However, if fans could choose, Jason could be anything, quite literally. A poll on BetOnline saw fans bet on future professions for the former Eagle Center.

The roles ranged from a pilot to a teacher and even a fireman. Moreover, he also received an invitation via X from the History Channel’s ‘Forged in Fire’ for being one of the most coveted weapon forgers in the country.

While Jason Kelce described it as a dream come true opportunity for him, fans still wait to see his acceptance of a new opportunity. Whatever it be, Jason Kelce will already have truckloads of support, being one of the most likable athletes in the league.