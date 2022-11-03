Will Brandin Cooks Play Against Philadelphia Eagles After Trade Goof-up?

Brandin Cooks is a talented wide receiver who has been active in the league since 2014. Although he hasn’t spend a lot of time with one franchise, over the years, he has developed into a dependable WR.

The receiver was rumored to get traded from the Texans to the Cowboys before the deadline this season. However, the Houston-based franchise and the Cowboys couldn’t agree on the terms and he was eventually left stranded.

There is no doubt about the fact that Cooks wanted a trade desperately but the last minute goof up really botched his plans for the second half of the season. He even took to Twitter to share a cryptic message after the trade didn’t go through.

“Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Having been covered for lies for far too long, those days are over crossed the line by playing with my career,” he wrote. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand the motive behind this Tweet.

Brandin Cooks Will Most Probably Miss The Clash Against Eagles

Moreover, former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson also extended his support to the receiver who really has been pulled down by an average team this season.

Thus far, the Houston Texans have a 1-5-1 record. They have struggled big time to make plays and haven’t gained any sort of winning momentum this year.

Next, the Texans are set to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Although we can’t predict anything with 100% certainty in any sport, NFL fans are confident that Texans will face another defeat as the Eagles are the only undefeated team this season.

To make matters worse, Brandin Cooks who has been missing practices off late, is not expected to play against the Eagles, as per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Cooks was listed as questionable this week for non injury related reasons and now, it is almost certain that he will not feature in the next game against the Eagles. The Texans would have to figure things out with the receiver as soon as possible if they want any sort of winning momentum going further into the season.

