“Cant Have You Dying”: Travis Kelce Had to Be Leashed by His Mum for the Same Reason He’s a Tight End Today

Donna Kelce hugs her son Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) while her other son Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) claps at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix during the NFL’s Super Bowl Opening Night on Feb. 6, 2023. Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Opening Night Kansas City Chiefs

In the recent ‘New Heights‘ podcast episode featuring the Kelce Brothers, Donna Kelce discussed some of Travis’ amusing childhood moments. Donna hinted that parenting might be an adventurous journey for Travis Kelce if his future kids resemble him during his childhood. She revealed that she used to put a leash on Travis when he was little because he displayed a fearless attitude towards everything.

Donna Kelce elaborated on Travis Kelce’s adventurous toddler years, recalling a time when she used a leash/harness during one festival. Travis’s speedy and fearless nature raised concerns between the ages of 1-2. Donna shared the challenges of keeping up with him, explaining the leash was a safety precaution due to his tendency to wander dangerously.

“You were just a terror. Eight months, you were little, we couldn’t find you, you would dip in and out of cars. I was like, ‘I can’t have you dying,’ so that’s what we did. It was a short six-month period until you understood how dangerous it was. It was a harness! We didn’t have a leash around your neck.” Donna Kelce added humorously.

This safety measure was implemented for about six months until Travis grasped the potential dangers. She pointed out it was a harness around his body, not his neck. These steps were influenced by a prior experience of losing Jason at the State Fair.

Travis Kelce’s early escapades, dodging cars and running wild at 1-2 years old, seemingly laid the groundwork for his stellar NFL career. His mother’s concerns for his safety then were likely far from envisioning the remarkable achievements he’d make on the football field. Kelce has become one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, accumulating an impressive 11,328 receiving yards.

Jason’s Childhood Trauma Wasn’t That Far Behind From Travis Kelce’ Leash

The Kelce family reminisced about a time when they accidentally left Jason behind at the turnpike. Though the family shared laughs while recounting the story, it was undoubtedly a brief yet shocking moment of horror for them when they realized they had unintentionally left the Philadelphia Eagles star behind.

During a trip from the Ohio State Fair to Chicago, Donna Kelce shared she stopped for a restroom break. Donna thought she saw all three, Travis, Jason, and their father Ed in the car when she came back. However, to her surprise, Travis suddenly stood up from his sleeping bag asking the whereabouts of Jason.

Although Travis, Jason, and Donna recalled the incident with laughter, comparing it to the movie “Home Alone.” Travis later admitted he knew Jason was not in the car and could have mentioned it before hitting the freeway ramp.

Donna Kelce elaborated on the incident, expressing concern as the U-turn on the freeway was 20 miles ahead, requiring them to travel approximately 40 miles to retrieve Jason. Instead of driving to the next exit to turn around, Ed Kelce chose to run back to get him. Donna noted that Ed was grabbing his chest, and she feared he might have a heart attack.

The brothers playfully contested the distance Ed ran, with Jason humorously recounting how the distance kept increasing as the story evolved. The Kelce family’s ability to share such moments with humor on a podcast reflects their resilience and strong bond. Donna and Ed Kelce’s parenting has indeed shaped the Kelce brothers into unique individuals.