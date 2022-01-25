“It pains Gisele Bündchen to see me get hit out there”: Tom Brady reveals he’s tormented his wife by playing in the NFL for so long, indicating the reason for his retirement

Tom Brady might have played his final game in the NFL. And it is very hard to decipher where his future lies moving forward.

If Sunday’s game against the Rams was indeed Tom Brady’s final game in the NFL, the GOAT left us with one last epic comeback that we had all grown used to expect.

Brady, even though did not have the greatest of days statistically, had another almost legendary Brady-Esque afternoon yesterday. Similar to a historic game, Brady fell 27-3 with 7 minutes left in the 3rd quarter. But then rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s nine-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining.

However, a Matthew Stafford- Cooper Kupp final drive masterclass denied Brady another shot at an unreal comeback. The duo tore through the Bucs defence, leading to a chip shot field goal to win the game.

Tom Brady is grateful about his career in the NFL.

During the latest episode of his Let’s Go podcast, Brady opened up about being grateful to still be playing at the age of 44.

“I’d rather play and lose than not play at all. As much as the losing hurts, it’s much more enjoyable for me to be in the arena than not in the arena.”

“As difficult as it was to lose the game [Sunday], I was glad that I played in it,” Brady said. “And as challenging as the season was, I was glad I played — because I’m living my life. I’m not just counting the days. My days are meaningful to me. I’m gonna try to keep them meaningful to me.

“In the meantime I’m just gonna try to enjoy the time I have not playing football, because that’s equally important. Playing football I get so much joy from, but not playing football there’s a lot of joy in that for me too, seeing my kids get older and watching them grow. All those things need to be considered, and they will be, and the funny part is most guys retire and then move to Florida. I’m already in Florida! So it’s very confusing, even for me.”

“Every year I have to make sure I can commit to what the team really needs,” he said. “The team doesn’t deserve any less than my best. And if I feel like I’m not committed to that or can’t play at a championship level, then I need to give someone else a chance to play.