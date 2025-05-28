$265M Deal Will Give Brock Purdy ‘Generational Wealth’ After Earning Peanuts on Rookie Contract, Notes 49ers Insider

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has completed one of the NFL’s most remarkable climbs — from Mr. Irrelevant to one of the league’s highest-paid stars. After earning less than $1 million per year on a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract, Purdy just inked a blockbuster five-year, $265 million extension on May 20.

The deal rockets Purdy into elite territory, making him the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the league. It also puts an emphatic end to San Francisco’s post-Trey Lance uncertainty under center.

Discussing the contract on The Rich Eisen Show, NBC Sports’ 49ers insider Matt Maiocco called the deal “very fair” and emphasized its life-changing nature — saying Purdy now has true generational wealth.

“After getting paid less than $1 million a year in his first three seasons in the league, I think this was a very fair contract,” said Maiocco. “It doesn’t kill the 49ers on the salary, and it certainly gives Brock Purdy generational wealth.”

Notably, the 49ers have made it a priority to retain their own this off-season. They signed tight end George Kittle (4-year, $76.4 million) and linebacker Fred Warner (3-year, $63 million) to contract extensions, making them the richest players at their respective positions.

Meanwhile, Maiocco said that all three of their contracts were intertwined as they are viewed as three leaders of the team. Interestingly, there is also one additional reason on why Kyle Shanahan might be pleased about the Purdy deal. It is related to how Purdy saved the 49ers HC after the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brock Purdy saved Kyle Shanahan after Trey Lance disaster

Brock Purdy being picked 262nd overall in the 2022 NFL Draft may be one of the best valued picks ever. In the same draft, the 49ers gave up three first-round picks and a second-round pick to trade up to pick No. 3 overall with the Miami Dolphins.

With the pick, the 49ers selected Trey Lance out of North Dakota State. Between injuries and struggling to adjust to the NFL, the 49ers got rid of Lance after just two seasons, trading him to the Dallas Cowboys for just a fourth-round pick.

Luckily, Pudy was able to lead the 49ers to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2022 and 2023. For this, Maiocco drew the parallel that Purdy helped save the jobs of head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, who were under the hot seat for a short time.

“The thought was, if Trey Lance doesn’t work out, he becomes a guy who doesn’t contribute to this team then Lynch and Shanahan might be out of a job,” Maiocco said. “What happened? He never really solidified himself as a start. In 2022 he got injured and Brock Purdy stepped in and played well. Now, nobody is talking about Trey Lance and the swing and a miss there. No. 3 overall pick did not work out for the 49ers, but number 262 did,” he outlined.

After two-straight playoff appearances, the 49ers and Purdy struggled last season, finishing 5-11 and last in the NFC West division. The team suffered many key injuries and heading into this season, they will be without many key players.

