“JJ Better Be Aaron Rodgers”: Kay Adams Warns Vikings QB While Reminding They Have No Excuse Not to Win a Super Bowl

The Minnesota Vikings have been a franchise for 64 seasons and have won one NFL Championship, which came in 1969, a year before the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. Since then, the Vikings have been to three Super Bowls but have never hoisted a Lombardi Trophy, going 0-3 in the big games. Could this year be their year?

Advertisement

Last season, the Vikings were unexpectedly one of the best teams in the NFL and went on a run, going 14-3 in the regular-season. They were led by quarterback Sam Darnold, who had a career-best year in Year 10. But they elected to move on from him for second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy this off-season.

Though the unproven second-year quarterback has never played a snap in the NFL, NFL talk-show host Kay Adams has full confidence in the Vikings’ chances of a Super Bowl run. Speaking to former NFL defensive back Jason McCourty on her show, Up & Adams, she boldly stated that the Vikings don’t have any excuse to not play for a Lombardi Trophy.

“I’ve been saying all off-season that the Vikings have no excuse to not win the Super Bowl,” Adams claimed.

The team has a good roster in place with an unproven quarterback. Making the difficult decision to move on from Darnold, the Vikings openly said that they wouldn’t pursue Aaron Rodgers in free agency.

With the team rolling out with McCarthy as their starter this season, Adams said the Vikings better sure that he’s just as good as Rodgers now, as their window to win a Super Bowl is now.

“If you weren’t in on that and you didn’t take that super seriously, you better have been sure about J.J., J.J. better be Aaron Rodgers,” Adams said. “The window is right now, and you sent Sam go, so this J.J. better be a big-play big-moment guy, and they better win the Super Bowl.”

McCarthy will basically be playing his rookie year this season. He was drafted in the first-round of the 2024 NFL Draft but suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. As of right now, his recovery is on track for him to start for the Vikings in Week 1.

Aaron Rodgers is a free agent and non-committed to any team right now. Should McCarthy get injured again or fall back in his progression, then maybe the Vikings could offer him a deal to play for them.

The Vikings, playing in a tough division and conference, could make the playoffs and potentially another run at a Super Bowl. But to think that they would win with McCarthy in his first season as a starter, might be a far-fetched prediction.