“It Was Glaring”: Lamar Jackson Confirms Receivers Didn’t Complain to Him About Losing Balls in the Sun

Oct 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks for a receiver downfield against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Many expected the Baltimore Ravens to cruise to a sixth straight victory in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns. Those people were let down, as the Ravens fell 29-24 to the 7.5-point underdog Browns on Sunday. New starting quarterback Jameis Winston connected with Cedric Tillman for Cleveland’s game-winning score, propelling them to an unexpected win.

Advertisement

In the process, Winston outdueled Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2024 MVP favorite didn’t play a bad game, but finished with fewer passing yards (289) and touchdown passes (2) than Winston (334 yards, 3 TD). However, his numbers were harmed by his receivers’ inability to catch the ball. The drops also hurt them on defense, as they dropped a trio of potential difference-making interceptions.

Ravens have dropped 3 point blank interceptions and at least 4 passes on offense against the Browns — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) October 27, 2024

Some suggested the intense sunlight played a role in Baltimore’s struggles. But postgame, Jackson said his receivers did not use that excuse with him. He suggested he would have understood if they had, though.

“They didn’t tell me that. If they did, I believe it, cause the sun was glaring today.”

The loss dropped Baltimore to 5-3, and into second place in the AFC North. They can still end the week in a first-place tie if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose to the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

Dropping passes is a trend for Baltimore losses

Not every dropped pass carries equal weight in such a stinging defeat. The biggest failed catch of the day belonged to safety Kyle Hamilton, who let an interception slip through his fingers on the play directly preceding the Browns’ last touchdown.

Kyle Hamilton just dropped the game-winning interception It was RIGHT in his hands pic.twitter.com/fJ6YCk3TmH — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) October 27, 2024

On offense, wide receiver Rashod Bateman couldn’t corral a deep ball that hit him in the center of his facemask. He told reporters afterward that he lost the ball in the sun. He made a difficult adjustment and stumbled in his effort to make the catch, but it is still a grab he should have made.

Today just isn’t the Ravens day Rashod Bateman dropped a wide open bomb pic.twitter.com/QfT7qC6VE3 — Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) October 27, 2024

The loss was reminiscent of the Ravens’ Week 5 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023. That afternoon, Baltimore receivers dropped seven passes in an irritating 17-10 defeat. The similarities led multiple analysts to reflect on what is a disturbing trend for John Harbaugh’s club.

What if I told you they dropped seven passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers almost exactly one year ago? https://t.co/Rnvt2OU7RR — Spencer Schultz (@ravens4dummies) October 27, 2024

Ravens always have one game where they can’t catch anything a season — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) October 27, 2024

Baltimore will look to rebound versus the Denver Broncos in Week 9 before battling the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.