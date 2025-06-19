When Bobby Brown Recalled How “My Prerogative” Inspired the Eagles to Win the 2025 Super Bowl

Bobby Brown tips his hat as he performs with RBRM during the Cincinnati Music Festival Friday July 27, 2019 at Paul Brown Stadium. RBRM is the R&B supergroup featuring New Edition members Brown, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, and Michael Bivins.Cincinnati Music Festival Friday July 27, 2019 at Paul Brown Stadium. Friday Cmf22. Credit-Cara Owsley/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Who could forget LeBron James’ cringeworthy performance at the 2007 ESPY Awards, singing “My Prerogative” in a wig and hammer pants? Well, the ’90s have been over for quite some time, but Bobby Brown’s iconic track still continues to strike a chord, especially with athletes. The song’s core message of self-determination and unapologetic confidence continues to resonate: do what you want, how you want—because you’ve earned that right.

That’s exactly why the Philadelphia Eagles adopted “My Prerogative” as their unofficial anthem last season. For them, it wasn’t just a throwback—it was a declaration. And it’s exactly the kind of impact Bobby Brown had hoped for when he first released the single.

During his appearance on Club Shay Shay, Bobby Brown shared a story that left a lasting impression on him. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, a longtime fan of Brown’s hit “My Prerogative,” had made the song part of the team’s pregame ritual.

In fact, Sirianni played it in the locker room before Super Bowl 59 at Caesars Superdome—right before the Eagles went out and dominated the Chiefs to win their second Lombardi Trophy. Hearing that his song had helped inspire the Birds to victory deeply moved Brown, taking him back to the moment he first released it.

The track couldn’t have been a more fitting anthem for the Eagles. As Bobby put it, “My Prerogative” is about being the underdog, overcoming adversity, and claiming what’s yours through sheer determination. It’s about owning your moment, and the Eagles did just that.

Sirianni couldn’t get enough of the song. He blasted it before kickoff and again after the confetti fell. Later that night, well past midnight, the celebration carried on in a Hilton conference room, where Bobby himself performed the song live for the players.

At around 3 a.m., Sirianni jumped onstage, belting the lyrics alongside Bobby with full-throated passion. After soaking in his moment under the lights, he hopped off stage, lit a victory cigar, and strolled around the room like a man who had just lived out his own anthem.

Sirianni and the Eagles seem to be fans of Bobby Brown and his sons, but whether Bobby feels the same about them is not known. No one knows whether he supports Philadelphia or not, being from Boston. He might cheer for his hometown team, the Patriots.