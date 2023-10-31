“It Was Truly Devastating”: Micah Parsons Sends Out Prayers for ‘Tough Dude’ Kirk Cousins After His Season-Ending Achilles Injury

Kirk Cousins experienced a setback as he endured a season-ending Achilles injury while playing against the Green Bay Packers leading to tears being shed in the locker room. During Minnesota’s 24-10 game, the 35-year-old QB hobbled off the field. The Minnesota Vikings will face a challenge without their quarterback for the rest of the 2023 NFL season.

Cousins played a pivotal role in the Minnesota Viking‘s resurgence in the 2023 season. Following a challenging start with just one win in four games, Cousins led the team to an impressive three consecutive victories, all while star wide receiver Justin Jefferson was sidelined due to injury. In a touching display of sportsmanship, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micha Parsons extended his support and well-wishes to Kirk Cousins during his latest segment on The Edge by Bleacher Report.

Micah Parsons Sends Heartfelt Support to Injured Kirk Cousins

Micah Parsons showed his admiration and backing, for Cousins after learning about his Achilles injury that ended his season. He spoke about the bond he shares with Cousins. How witnessing the ‘Quarterback’ highlighted Cousins unwavering dedication ability to overcome challenges and the positive influence he made in the NFL.

“Man! If you know what he puts into the game and how he goes out there performing, how he does through adversity, how people look upon him, and how tough that dude really is. I truly was inspired by Kirk Cousins in that documentary…It truly showed light on the person he is, the type of player he is, and how he represents the NFL. So, prayers up for Kirk Cousins, let’s have a moment of silence because it was truly devastating.”

Parsons’ compassionate words exemplify the bond among NFL players and transcends competition. He highlighted Cousins’ unique qualities and the way he prioritizes his teammates and embodies values that go beyond the game of football. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker showcased the deep respect he holds for Cousins as a man of faith and dedication to his team and colleagues.

Mike Florio’s Unconventional Suggestion Amid Vikings QB Dilemma

Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissected Kirk Cousins’ devastating ankle injury on Pro Football Talk. Florio emphasized the Minnesota Viking’s predicament, stating there are no good options to replace Cousins. He acknowledged the team’s emotional struggle, trying to cope with the loss of a quarterback who was in peak form. They need to make a decision at the earliest, according to Florio,

“I would try to get Tom Brady to come out of retirement for half a season. And I am not completely kidding. I am more serious than, I mean, think about it. (Kevin) O’Connell and Brady were teammates at one point in New England. Brady’s mom is from Minnesota, he used to spend extended stretches of time in the summer in Minnesota. Just allow yourselves folks to think what it would look like.”

Mike Florio floats a unique idea, suggesting the Vikings should consider luring Tom Brady out of retirement for a half-season. While it may sound unusual, it’s not entirely out of the question, given Brady’s connections and Minnesota ties, according to Florio. However, it is a little far-fetched considering Brady’s commitment to this second retirement. He’s also unlikely to join the team in the middle of the season, given that he is currently quite preoccupied with his entrepreneurial ventures. It seems that the Vikings will have to deal with the lot they’ve been handed without TB-12’s help.

As for Cousins, if the Vikings do decide to let him go, it’s likely that a team will seek him out for his reliability. However, there’s a concern about how well he’ll perform post-injury and whether he’ll be the same player. This uncertainty could impact the financial terms of any future contracts he might receive.