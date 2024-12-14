“I’m Gonna Stay with My Husband”: Simone Biles Skips Belize Trip with Mom to Spend Christmas with Jonathan Owens

Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens (36) is greeted by wife and United States gymnast Simone Biles before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ fairytale relationship is going strong. This Christmas, she is forgoing her usual family customs to spend time with him. Unlike most people who welcome the sight of snow during the holidays, Biles isn’t fond of it. The gymnast, who grew up in Texas, prefers a tropical Christmas and typically spends this time in Belize. However, this year, she is abandoning that tradition to stay closer to Owens.

Simone sat down for a riveting conversation with Kelly Clarkson on her show where she revealed her plans for Christmas. She is giving up her travel plans to Belize to stay in the cold winters of Chicago with her husband, Owens.

“I want to be in a bathing suit. We used to actually go away for Christmas to Belize. Yeah, my mom just got there on Monday. I’m gonna stay with my husband, in the cold.”

Giving up her plans seems like a significant sacrifice, especially since she holds Belizean citizenship and considers the country her second home. However, she had to because the schedule for Owens and the Chicago Bears is heating up, with three games packed in just ten days.

The stretch begins on Monday with an away game against the Vikings in Minnesota, followed by a home clash with the Lions on Sunday – a crucial divisional matchup. The busy run concludes on Boxing Day, December 26th, when the Seahawks visit Chicago for their showdown.

Following that, there is a small break before the Bears conclude their season at Lambeau, taking on the hated rivals, the Green Bay Packers. Looks like there might be some time for Biles and Owens to spend in Belize for the New Year, if not Christmas.

Simone Biles makes her husband Jonathan Owens wrap all the presents

The couple will now be able to spend plenty of time together this holiday season, especially on Christmas. And there’s one thing Owens might finally get a chance to teach Simone – how to wrap presents. During a conversation with Kelly, Biles admitted she’s terrible at gift-wrapping and avoids it altogether by stuffing everything into bags.

Wrapping a gift provides that element of surprise, but ironically, Owens always knows what he’s getting for the holidays. Why? Because she makes him wrap all the Christmas presents.

“I am a horrible wrapper. Everything goes in bags. I don’t care what it is. I make Jonathan wrap his own Christmas presents. I’m horrible at it.”

In contrast, Kelly Clarkson admitted she loves wrapping and decorating presents. For her, receiving gifts in bags feels like a sign of last-minute effort.

To avoid giving the impression that she isn’t putting thought into her gift-giving, Biles confessed that she often invites a friend over to help her wrap presents.