Jim Harbaugh Reflects on the Difference He Noticed in Justin Herbert at Chargers Minicamp

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

What Did Jim Harbaugh Say in His First Press Conference as LA Chargers Head Coach?

Feb 1, 2024; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh speaks at an introductory press conference at YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh has been singing praises of his QB ever since he became Head Coach of the Chargers, even once calling him the “crown jewel” of the NFL. And while the HC was in love with the QB from his tapes, it seems Justin Herbert has impressed him even more in person.

In an interview with the press, Harbaugh was in awe of Herbert’s arm strength and other physical power. He feels the quarterback is a different player than how he appears on TV and, anyone who has witnessed him play in person would agree.

Interrupting the coach’s thrill, a reporter asked him about the excitement of working with Herbert in charge. To which, the head coach’s face lit up:

“It’s been incredible. I think it’s the reaction everybody has. From my standpoint, I knew he was really good, but when you’re up close, you can feel the way the ball comes out of his hand. It comes out a lot faster than you think from watching the tape. He’s bigger and taller than you expect from TV.”

Further, Harbaugh appreciated Herbert’s eye for detail and his intelligence in grasping concepts.

That was not all! Jim Harbaugh lauded Justin Herbert’s conditioning test. Especially, given the fact, that the Charger’s Quarterback underwent surgery in December 2023 after injuring the index finger of his throwing hand in week 14 during a game against the Denver Broncos.

Justin Herbert’s Conditioning Test Was an “Eye-Opener”

In the interview, Jim Harbaugh also brought up Justin Herbert’s conditioning test. The head coach feels the star quarterback outperformed and “smashed the test.” Harbaugh is confident that because of Herbert’s physical power, he can cater to the league’s other positions like tight end or edge rusher.

“The conditioning test was another eye-opener. Just when you think he can’t impress you more, he finds another level. He smashed the test last Thursday, outpacing everyone. His athleticism and strength are remarkable—he could play tight end or edge rusher here.”

It is not that Justin Herbert has delivered stellar performances in practice drills, he also performed equally well in real-game situations during padded scrimmages. Apart from applauding Herbert for nailing the conditioning test, Harbaugh also spoke about his humble nature. 

With so much support and training from Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert might just smash the next season too. However, it will all depend on his development as a passer and his ability to steer clear of injuries.

