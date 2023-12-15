“It’s a Beautiful Thing”: Jalen Hurts Speaks Up On Adversity After Back-To-Back Eagles Losses Against NFC Juggernauts

The Philadelphia Eagles met their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys last Sunday and picked up their second straight loss not only in the season but to NFL rivals. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles were dominating the league before suffering back-to-back defeats in the last two weeks, but the QB sees it in a positive light.

The Eagles weren’t the same when they lost to the Cowboys by 20 points in Week 14 and by 23 points to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13. They have had a tough time lately, especially with their defense. After their recent loss, the Eagles have given up 30 or more points in four of their last six games.

The Eagles are now set to meet the Seattle Seahawks in the upcoming Monday night game. In a recent press conference, Eagles starting QB Jalen Hurts talked about his team’s recent losses and highlighted the significance of adversity for growth as he said,

“It’s what supposed to happen… You don’t get anywhere without any challenges. You don’t grow…This is a great opportunity for us, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Hurts stated that overcoming obstacles is important for developing individually and as a team. Following consecutive losses against formidable NFC opponents like the Cowboys and 49ers, Hurts sees this as an opportunity rather than a setback. He believes that undergoing hardships together will bring stronger character and unity within the Eagles. He views adversity not as a setback, but as a pathway to success.

What Will Be the Eagles Focus Against the Seahawks?

Against Dallas, their defense allowed the Cowboys to gain 394 yards in total and struggled particularly on third downs, where the Cowboys converted 9 of 16 attempts. This performance has caused the Eagles, who were previously the top seed, to drop to the fifth spot in their conference and are trailing behind the 49ers and Cowboys.

During the interview, Hurts mentioned that not everyone might understand, but for him, good leadership means ensuring that everyone in the team is on the same page and sees things in a similar way. Concerning the team’s performance and turnovers in their last game, the Eagles QB highlighted the importance of ball security as a key factor in winning.

“Protect the ball is kind of always a thing we put out every time we talked about, you know, a key to victory. And ball security is a big thing, you know, so, you know, that’s a focus point.”

Specifically, in the game against the Dallas Cowboys, there were three fumbles, one each by Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith. These fumbles occurred in Dallas territory, preventing the Eagles from scoring points which further contributed to the team’s devastating loss.