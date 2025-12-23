Chiefs Fans Are Convinced a Hidden Curse Tracing Back to One Incident Triggered the Team’s Collapse

The Kansas City Chiefs have been the team of destiny more often than not since Patrick Mahomes took the wheel in Kansas City, Missouri. But everything has changed for the franchise in 2025.

Not only has the team failed to reach the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2017 and the playoffs for the first time since 2014, but it also lost the face of the franchise, Mahomes, to the first season-ending injury of his career.

As if that and a 26-9 loss to the two-win Tennessee Titans weren’t bad enough. The city of Kansas City, Missouri, is now about to lose the franchise it has housed since 1963, just four years after the club’s inception.

That’s right, the Chiefs announced this week that they would be making the trek from Kansas City, Missouri, to Kansas City, Kansas (KCK) in the near future. They have agreed to build a stadium there in Wyandotte County, which is expected to open in 2031.

On top of that, the team is also getting quite old in certain areas. Head coach Andy Reid is nearly 70 years old, and defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce are both at retirement age. Mahomes isn’t old yet, but he’s 30 now, which means he’s likely on the back nine of his NFL career.

So where did it all go wrong? Well, the Chiefs will have a lot of time to contemplate that during their first full offseason in over a decade. However, the fanbase is already starting to come up with theories about how the team got to this point. Was it a curse? It can’t be ruled out. In fact, one fan believes that the imprisonment of infamous Chiefs fan ChiefsAholic was the turning point.

“Since ChiefsAholic went to prison, the Kansas City Chiefs have: – Lost a Super Bowl – Lost Patrick Mahomes to a torn ACL and LCL – Missed the playoffs for the first time in over a decade – Finalized plans to leave Missouri. He was holding that franchise together,” the user tweeted.

The X user named Mike Beauvais wasn’t the only one who believed in the possibility of a curse.

“ChiefsAholic has cursed this team since he got locked up,” agreed one. “Prison has been the end of many a proud dynasty,” joked another.

prison has been the end of many a proud dynasty — Curt McCormick (@CurtMcCormick) December 23, 2025

“The secret ingredient,” tweeted another, accompanied by a gif of SpongeBob robbing a shop while blindfolded.

“Today I learned there’s a f*cking documentary coming out about this dude on Christmas Eve,” informed another Twitter user.

ChiefsAholic is arguably the most infamous NFL superfans

For those unaware, ChiefsAholic is an infamous superfan of Kansas City who used to attend games dressed in a wolf costume. Xaviar Babudar, however, turned out to also be a serial bank robber. He was arrested but managed to escape custody on at least one occasion.

He was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison in September 2024. In May 2025, an Oklahoma judge added another 14.5 years to the sentence, pushing ChiefsAholic’s prison run to 32 years. Amazon Prime even produced a documentary about him in 2024 called ChiefsAholic: A Wolf in Chiefs Clothing.

There’s no doubt that the timeline here works: the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl after Babudar’s final arrest, then had their worst campaign in a generation the season after he was sentenced to an additional decade and a half as a guest of the government.

It’s a crazy theory, but it’s the thread that’s the most fun to pull on without a doubt.