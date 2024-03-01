NFL Executives Await the Cowboys to Break the QB Market With Dak Prescott in an Upcoming Contract Extension

ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 23: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) leaves the field after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on November 23, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 23 Commanders at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon169231123873

Jerry Jones is all in on Dak Prescott as the Dallas Cowboys’ main man. Even though the Cowboys have stumbled in the playoffs, Prescott’s still the guy Cowboys owners and executives trust to lead the team. Now, NFL insiders predict that trust will turn into a mega contract extension, breaking records along the way.

In 2021, Prescott inked a massive four-year, $160 million deal with the Cowboys. And he has been proving his worth ever since. Last season he threw for a whopping 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns and was even being considered for the MVP award.

Despite his leadership, Prescott couldn’t prevent the Dallas Cowboys from a disappointing playoff loss in the Wild Card Round. Following the loss there were speculations that Jerry Jones might ditch their star QB and seek other options for the next season. Despite the heartaches, the Cowboys aren’t giving up on Prescott yet.

They see him as the heart and soul of the team, both on and off the field. That’s why they might be gearing up to offer him an even bigger deal this offseason, aiming to make him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history. Cowboys’ executive vice president Stephen Jones recently stressed the team’s commitment to securing a long-term deal with Prescott. Currently, Prescott’s set to eat up a massive $59.5 million of the 2024 cap. In an interview he revealed,

“Our whole thing with Dak is about him being a Cowboy. That’s all that’s on our mind and certainly don’t get into those type of thoughts. You know, we want to be respectful of the negotiations and certainly we have our thoughts and our views. I’m sure Dak and his team have their thoughts and views. And we’ll continue to see how we bring those together.”

Looking forward, the Cowboys are banking are banking on Dak Prescott to lead them to success. Despite past setbacks, they are doubling down on their investments in him, believing he is the key to their future triumphs. Dak Prescott’s next contract is definitely set to make headlines and solidify his place in Cowboys history.

What Does Cowboys Nation Think of Prescott’s Contract Extension?

Dak Prescott’s contract is sparking a lot of chatter. According to Law Nation Sports, the best move for the Cowboys is to extend his contract for at least four to six years. But others in the NFL world are divided. They think relying solely on Prescott might not be wise, especially if he can’t clinch big games for the team.

Dak Prescott has been the Cowboys’ starting quarterback since 2016. In his eight seasons, he’s guided them to the playoffs five times. But they haven’t won more than one playoff game in any of that season. While Prescott shines during the regular season, his playoff performances haven’t been as stellar. Still, Jerry Jones has been supportive. Even after this season’s loss, he’s fully backing Prescott and head coach Mike McCarthy.