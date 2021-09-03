“Justin fields screwed up and they blame the defense”: “Tom Brady has harsh criticism for NFL officiating after Bears rookie makes a mistake in preseason game”

Justin Fields took advantage of the lenient rules in place for QBs in his preseason Game. And Tom Brady is not a fan.

The Buccaneers quarterback’s legacy in the NFL is very well established at this point, but the fact that Brady is gearing up for another NFL season at this age is simply remarkable.

His longevity, though, is what has helped his case for the best QB title the most, as he just won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 43 years old. Brady’s 21 NFL seasons — soon-to-be 22 — have also helped him climb atop almost every major passing category.

Brady has long benefited from rules involving increased quarterback protection. But apparently, he’d be happier if these rules weren’t in place.

Tom Brady noticed Justin Fields’ mistake in his preseason game

Tom Brady may seem like an unlikely source to advocate for fewer penalties on the other side of the ball. But he believes the quality of play has been lowered because the fundamentals are not being emphasized.

“I think the one thing about football that’s changed over the years which I think is really hard for someone like me who’s played a long time to watch, is like … it’s not being taught the right way. Like, a quarterback should only throw the ball to certain places, because your receiver is in danger of getting hit.”

“For example, when I used to play against Ray Lewis, I wouldn’t throw the ball to the middle of the field, because he would … he’d go after you, and he would hit like — and we didn’t always have the biggest receivers — but he would hit ’em and knock ’em out of the game.”

“And now every hard hit is a penalty on the defense. So I feel like they penalized defensive players for offensive mistakes.”

“So like, if a quarterback — I was watching a Chicago Bears game — the quarterback messes up, doesn’t see the blitzer, or the line screws up, I don’t know what happened, [whether it was] the quarterback or the line on the offense. The defensive player comes in and hits him hard, and they throw a flag on the defense.”

“So they’ve almost moved the protection of your opponent to you. As opposed to where it should be, which is on yourself.”

“Like if you’re a quarterback, you’ve gotta protect yourself and your players. It shouldn’t be the responsibility of your opponent to protect you.”Justin fields screwed up and they blame the defense”