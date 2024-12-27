“It’s a Dope Gesture”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Endorse Quarterbacks Buying Lavish Christmas Gifts for Teammates

Football players, especially the Offensive linemen of some of the best quarterbacks in the league, received a lot of love this Christmas. It is only natural for the QBs to show appreciation to the men who protect them from 300-pound opposition. The more lavish the Christmas gift, the better, feel Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson.

Ocho asserted that shot-callers get substantially bigger paychecks than the rest of the team and therefore can afford to shell out big bucks for gifts. It is a nice gesture, he said on Nightcap.

“Quarterbacks they make a different kind of money where you can give these types of gifts to you Linemen as appreciation for what they have done for you entirety of the season. It’s a dope gesture. It’s a very very dope gesture,” added Johnson.

Shannon concurred with his co-host while also pointing out that QBs earn a lot more perks outside of their mammoth salaries, including a lot of endorsement money, sponsorships and heavy discounts on things.

This Christmas, Lamar Jackson got his O-Line Rolexes. He had given his Linemen the luxury watches four years ago too, when he was still on a rookie deal.

Russell Wilson, on the other hand, went full “Mr. Unlimited”. He gifted his 14 Linemen, a $10k Airbnb gift card that can be used anywhere around the world. But that’s not all.

Russ also handed out a customized Louis Vuitton duffel bag in the iconic Steelers colors, custom-made Steelers Good Man Brand shoes (Wilson’s own men’s clothing brand) and a bottle of his wife Ciara’s TenToOne Rum.

Russell Wilson with a ridiculous holiday gift package to his entire offensive line! Russ gifted his 14 O-Linemen with this: – A $10,000 Airbnb gift card that can be used anywhere around the globe. – A Louis Vuitton duffel bag in the iconic Steelers colors. – Custom-made… pic.twitter.com/ZGPrzvTZVI — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 24, 2024

Patrick Mahomes gave his O-Line Rolexes, Oakleys, Yet Coolers, Lucchese Boots, and Normatec Recovery boots. Brock Purdy handed his Line Toyota pick-ups — five Tundras and five Sequoias, to be exact.

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, both playing behind one of the best O-Line in the league, went together on gifts. They bought each lineman a personalized golf cart with their last name and number etched on them. Hurts and Barkley’s logos are printed on the back of the carts.

Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley’s joint holiday gifts to the #Eagles offensive line arrived earlier today. They bought each lineman a personalized golf cart with their last name and number on it. Hurts and Barkley’s logos are on the back. #FlyEaglesFly | #Eagles pic.twitter.com/5kQLLsdRmo — Quay L.Jones #FlyEaglesFly (12-3) (@QuayLJones3) December 24, 2024

However, the symbolically best gift came from Joe Burrow. He presented his pass protectors authentic Japanese Katanas. Each sword is unique and comes with its own backstory. Leave it to Joe Cool to class up the art of gift giving, putting thought into it along with money.

Josh Allen was the only QB who received a gift from his Offensive Linemen, a bejeweled diamond necklace with MVP written on the back.