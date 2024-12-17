“It’s a Freaking Disaster”: Jason Kelce Slams Caleb Williams-Led Bears for “Heading in the Wrong Direction”

Caleb Williams’ lofty dreams for his rookie season are already dashed, even before the arrival of Christmas. After being placed 4th in the NFC North (4-10), the Chicago Bears have been eliminated from the playoffs.

Advertisement

While teams like the Eagles are preparing for the playoffs (12-2), the Bears will want to salvage some pride in their remaining games. Looking at the situation in Chicago, seasoned ESPN host Scott Van Pelt, on Monday Night Countdown, highlighted the contrast between the Eagles and the Bears. He observed,

“Caleb Williams and Chicago, unlike Philly now, are heading in the wrong direction.”

This comment came as Caleb entered U.S. Bank Stadium for the Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Former Eagles superstar Jason Kelce responded to Van Pelt, sharing his honest thoughts on the Bears’ dismal record with an honest take:

“It’s been a freaking disaster,” Jason said ahead of the MNF game.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears, who last recorded an NFL win in October with a 35-16 victory against the Jaguars, are on a seven-game losing streak heading into the Vikings game. They have lost to the Commanders (15-18), Cardinals (9-29), Patriots (3-19), Packers (19-20), Vikings (30-27), Lions (20-23), and 49ers (13-38), in what has turned out to be a heartbreaking season that led to former head coach Matt Eberflus losing his job.

The Bears won their one and only Super Bowl XX in 1985 and last made it to the Super Bowl in 2006, marking a long wait. Caleb Williams was tasked with addressing this concern. But, it seems that the rookie QB is still searching for answers.

Caleb’s 2024 regular season, compounded by the Bears’ disappointing performance, has truly been a disaster. The Bears’ QB has completed 2,746 passing yards (20th), 16 touchdowns (Tied-17th), and 5 interceptions (Tied-63rd) so far in the regular season.

In addition to his dismal statistics, Caleb’s QB rating of 49.6 illustrates his rookie struggles as he has found it challenging to translate his college football success into NFL success.

With experts like Iain MacMillan predicting a 30-13 win for the Vikings, Caleb will be determined to prove his doubters, including Jason Kelce, wrong.