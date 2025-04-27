“It’s a Legendary Legacy”: Deion Sanders Ex-Wife Pilar Proud as Shedeur and Shilo Join the NFL

The wait in line may have been longer than they had hoped for, but Shedeur and Shilo Sanders have finally made their way into the National Football League. The pair of second-generation athletes may have had their celebrations delayed by an untimely slide in the draft, but the Sanders family is now celebrating all the same.

In light of the news that both of her sons had realized their childhood dreams, Pilar Sanders took to Instagram to share a heartfelt congratulatory post. After the oldest of the two brothers signed a UDFA contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, she shared a photo of the family standing side by side while being sure to include the following message:

“Two sons. One league. Greatness is in the bloodline. This is more than football—it’s a Legendary legacy for the Headache Gang! Words cannot describe this feeling!”

Despite the fractured relationship between Pilar and the boy’s hall of fame father, Deion Sanders, she’s remained supportive of both of her son’s throughout their respective football journeys. Prior to the draft, she was often seen touting Shedeur’s skills and tenacity across various social media platforms.

In her final post prior to the start of the 2025 NFL Draft, she shared a clip of the signal caller’s Gatorade commercial before noting that,

“From coast to coast, across every division, no quarterback has demonstrated the combination of ELITE FOOTBALL INTELLIGENCE, SURGICAL ACCURACY, and UNSHAKABLE POISE under the unthinkable amount of pressure like my son Shedeur.”

Even when Shedeur found himself in the midst of the greatest slide in NFL Draft history, both Pilar and his sister, Shelomi, stuck around to show their support. Despite all of the online criticisms that circulated throughout those days, in addition to the fact that her ex-husband was routinely present, she made sure to be there for her son.

The family shared those moments in one of their most recent vlogs, depicting various heartwarming moments including a friendly game of tennis between the two NFL talents. For all of the adversity that has been thrown their way, the Sanders household remains filled with smiles.

Both of Pilar’s sons will now look to prove that they are worth the hype as they turn their attention towards their upcoming pro debuts. While Shedeur finds himself in a cloudy QB room in Cleveland, Shilo is now tasked with climbing the ranks of the Buccaneers’ roster.

Much has been made about the involvement of their aforementioned father, but now that they are in the league, having access to one of the games greatest competitors will likely serve them well. The pair of former Buffalos will likely be scrutinized every step of the way, especially after Shedeur’s draft day debacle stunned the nation.

Nevertheless, the former Atlanta Falcons’ fatherly experiment is set to continue at the next level. For better or worse, given that his boys have made it this far, the experiment will surely be remembered as being legendary.