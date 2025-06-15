mobile app bar

“People Just Don’t Know”: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Beams With Pride as Rookie QB Surprises Youth Football Camp in Cleveland

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Shedeur Sanders and Pilar Sanders

Shedeur Sanders and Pilar Sanders; Image Credit – Instagram @pilarsanders

That guy on the field, and a good guy off it — that’s Shedeur Sanders for you.

Despite his unprecedented slide to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur’s already proving the doubters wrong. His passing ability? Sharp, poised, and elite. In fact, he’s even outshining the fourth-year veteran in the room, Kenny Pickett.

And when he’s not dropping dimes, the former Colorado Buffalo is giving back to the community. Free agent cornerback Justin Hardee Sr., an Ohio native, recently hosted a youth camp, and much to the delight of the young attendees, Shedeur made a surprise appearance there.

Later, the rookie QB posted a carousel of photos, smiling with the kids, speaking to them, and just having a good time. In one shot, everyone is seen hitting Shedeur’s signature Watch Flex celly. Clearly, it was a day to remember, and a moment the Browns faithful will be glad to see from their young quarterback.

But as Shedeur’s mom, Pilar Sanders, points out, this kind of involvement from Shedeur isn’t new. In fact, it’s become something of a family tradition over the years. Long before the NFL spotlight, Shedeur and his family actually hosted kids at their home, giving back in the same way he’s doing now.

“Cuz it is what it is… no matter what,” a proud Pilar wrote via Instagram.

“Yes, son! [Red heart emojis]. Our summers and home looked like this for so many years! People just don’t know,” she added.

The disappointment in Pilar’s note is easy to understand. Her son was once projected as a top-10 pick, even as high as No. 1 overall just a few months ago. So, watching Shedeur slide all the way to the fifth round was nothing short of crushing.

What made it worse was the public scrutiny that followed. And not just toward Shedeur, but toward his father as well. It’s clear the Sanders name rubbed some people the wrong way.

Even now, his draft position feels more like the result of controversy than merit. At 23, Shedeur is now battling for a roster spot — something that likely wouldn’t have been in question had he been selected earlier. First-team reps have been limited too, and his contract reflects his draft slot, not his potential.

So yes, a lot could’ve looked different. And that’s why Pilar’s frustration resonates. Her son is once again having to prove himself, even though his time at Colorado already showed the kind of player and person he truly is.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these