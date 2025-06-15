“People Just Don’t Know”: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Beams With Pride as Rookie QB Surprises Youth Football Camp in Cleveland

That guy on the field, and a good guy off it — that’s Shedeur Sanders for you.

Despite his unprecedented slide to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur’s already proving the doubters wrong. His passing ability? Sharp, poised, and elite. In fact, he’s even outshining the fourth-year veteran in the room, Kenny Pickett.

And when he’s not dropping dimes, the former Colorado Buffalo is giving back to the community. Free agent cornerback Justin Hardee Sr., an Ohio native, recently hosted a youth camp, and much to the delight of the young attendees, Shedeur made a surprise appearance there.

Later, the rookie QB posted a carousel of photos, smiling with the kids, speaking to them, and just having a good time. In one shot, everyone is seen hitting Shedeur’s signature Watch Flex celly. Clearly, it was a day to remember, and a moment the Browns faithful will be glad to see from their young quarterback.

But as Shedeur’s mom, Pilar Sanders, points out, this kind of involvement from Shedeur isn’t new. In fact, it’s become something of a family tradition over the years. Long before the NFL spotlight, Shedeur and his family actually hosted kids at their home, giving back in the same way he’s doing now.

“Cuz it is what it is… no matter what,” a proud Pilar wrote via Instagram.

“Yes, son! [Red heart emojis]. Our summers and home looked like this for so many years! People just don’t know,” she added.

The disappointment in Pilar’s note is easy to understand. Her son was once projected as a top-10 pick, even as high as No. 1 overall just a few months ago. So, watching Shedeur slide all the way to the fifth round was nothing short of crushing.

What made it worse was the public scrutiny that followed. And not just toward Shedeur, but toward his father as well. It’s clear the Sanders name rubbed some people the wrong way.

Even now, his draft position feels more like the result of controversy than merit. At 23, Shedeur is now battling for a roster spot — something that likely wouldn’t have been in question had he been selected earlier. First-team reps have been limited too, and his contract reflects his draft slot, not his potential.

So yes, a lot could’ve looked different. And that’s why Pilar’s frustration resonates. Her son is once again having to prove himself, even though his time at Colorado already showed the kind of player and person he truly is.