Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Pilar Urges Him to Give Shilo the Promised New Car After Controversial 40-Yard Dash Time

Everyone was waiting for the Buffs Pro Day, not just to see Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Shedeur Sanders, but also to find out whether Shilo would win a new car.

For those unaware, Deion had challenged the Buffs’ safety to run a 4.4-second 40-yard dash at the Pro Day in order to win a new ride of his choice. Excited for the big day, even Pilar Sanders attended the event with her daughter, Shelomi Sanders, by her side.

Deion’s other son, Shedeur, had a flawless Pro Day, throwing darts to his receivers without a single miss. He was so confident, he even channeled his inner Patrick Mahomes with a backhanded pass. But the same couldn’t be said for his brother, Shilo.

Shilo’s 40-yard dash expectations were cut short after he recorded a 4.52 on his first attempt. The clip quickly went viral, with many reminding the safety that he could no longer claim the new car from his dad. He gave the drill another shot but fell even shorter, clocking a modest 4.59.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PILAR SANDERS (@pilarsanders)

Shilo’s draft stock, already on the lower side, took another hit with his 40 time. Later, Deion Jr. and Coach Prime took to social media to shed light on the situation, revealing that the timing was open to debate.

Deion Jr. posted a video showing CU staff clocking a 4.45 on the stopwatch instead of the reported 4.52. This sparked some discussion, as Shilo’s 40-yard dash time became a disputed one.

Even Deion’s ex-wife Pilar took to Instagram to stand up for Shilo. She reposted Deion Jr.’s video with her reaction on the side, while the caption read, “GO SHILO! WHO DIDN’T BELIEVE? Silly [bunny emojis] where did that even start?!”

Pilar Sanders wants ex Deion to gift Shilo a new car pic.twitter.com/fSdIr3xkBP — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) April 5, 2025

Pilar took it a step further by reposting her reaction video on her Instagram Story, captioning it ‘“New Car,” suggesting that it was time for Deion to fulfill the promise. Especially now that the timing was in the 4.4-second range.

Will Shilo get his desired car from his dad? That might still be up for debate. But one thing is for sure: Shedeur had a blast, and he may prove many analysts wrong on Draft Day.