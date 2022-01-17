“It’s a ridiculous way for a football game to end”: Tony Romo was left stunned after controversial Cowboys loss to 49ers

The Cowboys’ Superbowl hopes came to a controversial end last night. And Tony Romo was left stunned with the events leading up to it.

The Cowboys fell into a 23-7 hole but came back rallying to make it to a one-score game.

With just 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter and down six points at the 40-yard line, Prescott ran the ball for a first down and more. But with barely seconds on the clock, in his panic, he gave the ball to his center and not the referee. The official was forced to run to the ball and bumped into Prescott because he had to properly place it.

And time ran out before he could clock the ball.

Romo’s reactions on this call was every single person watching this play. #NFL https://t.co/BSWUaLcmyo — Joseph Staszewski (@Joe_Staszewski) January 17, 2022

Tony Romo spoke about where the Cowboys lost the game.

Following the contest, Romo made his thoughts on the Cowboys’ loss extremely clear. “It’s a ridiculous way for a football game to end,”

“The umpire has to touch the ball.” Romo said in the next breath. “You can’t spot your own ball. You can’t give it to the center there. You’ve got to find the official and give it to him.”

Romo added that Prescott might have gone too far on his scramble. He ran for 17 yards with 14 seconds left. But the former QB feels like Dak might have gone too far.

“They had time,” Romo said. “Dak is supposed to go, but you’re not supposed to go past 10-12 yards. Once you get into the 13-14 yard range, the clock gets away from you. “The 49ers earned [the win],” Romo said. “But the Cowboys hurt themselves so much.”

This was one of the keys,” Romo said as penalties started to mount for the Cowboys, particularly of the pre-snap variety. “They [pre-snap penalties] don’t seem like big things, but they catch up to you when they catch up to you. They haven’t been good at it and need to change some things up on that.”

