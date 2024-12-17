“It’s a Rotational Injury”: Doctor Breaks Down Patrick Mahomes’ Mild Grade One Right High Ankle Sprain

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Chiefs at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It’s a great thing that the Chiefs are 13-1 because they might have to play a game or two without their star QB, Patrick Mahomes. The two-time MVP re-injured his ankle on Sunday against the Browns, aggravating the lingering issue that had bothered him for weeks.

Injury expert Dr Jesse Morse broke down his injury, revealing that what was earlier a medial-ankle sprain is now a mild right high ankle sprain.

According to Dr Morse, Mahomes never had surgery to correct the issue. He believes that the Chiefs won’t let him play this Saturday against the Texans. He pointed out that with this injury the two-time MVP will find it hard to move, severely hampering his mobility.

“This is a right-high ankle injury to the cisic ligament. It’s a rotational injury meaning he’s going to have trouble putting his foot down and pushing off. “

Patrick will also find it difficult to push off the defenders due to pain in the joint. He won’t be able to put his foot down or rotate the ankle. Per Dr. Morse, such injuries happen when someone plants their foot on the back of your heel.

Mahomes’ ankle got caught between two of Brown’s defenders late in the fourth quarter and he was replaced with Carson Wentz. He also twisted his knee on that play which would be concerning for the MCL. Andy Reid called it a sore ankle, refusing to raise any alarms.

With the games coming thick and fast, the injury expert feels the Chiefs should err on the side of caution and not aggravate the situation further.

The Chiefs should rest Mahomes for the Texan game

The Chiefs have a grueling schedule ahead. They played last Sunday on the road in Cleveland and will play again this coming Saturday at home against Houston. However, there is no rest for the weary as they play again on Christmas, i.e. Wednesday.

With the two-time MVP aggravating his ankle injury and games coming in fast, Dr. Morse believes that the Chiefs should make their star QB sit out for the game against the Texans on 21st December, allowing him to recuperate for the Steelers matchup.

Being a warrior and great player that he is, Mahomes will try to play both games but the fact is that he is not invincible. The Chiefs and Andy Reid know that.

With the team already qualified for the playoffs, they need to set their sights on a three-peat now. And they can’t do it without Mahomes. The Chiefs need him fit and ready to go when the playoffs begin. So, if keeping him healthy means losing a couple of games, they should take that risk.