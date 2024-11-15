“It’s a Special Chemistry”: Ryan Fitzpatrick Endorses Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown in Eagles’ Comeback

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrate their touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) entered the season as one of the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 59. They came out the gate a little slow, averaging just 17.3 points per game from Weeks 2-4. But since their Week 5 bye, they’ve picked up their pace and posted 29.4 points per contest.

Behind their offense, head coach Nick Sirianni’s squad has won five consecutive games and reestablished themselves as one of their conference’s top contenders. A win tonight over the visiting Washington Commanders (7-3) would help them create some space atop the NFC East standings.

Ahead of the massive showdown, Amazon’s Ryan Fitzpatrick credited Sirianni and staff for “figuring out” their identity during the bye week. He then shouted out two of the Eagles biggest playmakers for their role in the team’s success.

“Jalen Hurts, to me, is one of the best go-ball throwers in the NFL. And a guy like A.J. Brown… his ability for the late hands, his ability to adjust while the ball is in the air. It’s a special chemistry that they have.”

Brown suffered a hamstring injury in practice ahead of Week 2, and missed three games because of it. He returned in Week 6. It’s no coincidence Philly’s struggles came when he was hurt. The Eagles are 6-0 when Brown plays in 2024, and 1-2 when he doesn’t.

Under center PA bomb to AJ Brown. What a throw by Jalen Hurts! pic.twitter.com/639QKhBapl — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) November 10, 2024

Brown has earned a Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro honors in each of his two seasons with Philadelphia. The latter will be hard to do this year because of his ailment. Through six games (Week 10), he has 28 catches, 553 yards and three touchdowns. His 19.8 yards per reception are third-most in the NFL.