“It’s Almost Worse to Be a 5th Rounder Than to Be Undrafted”: NFL Veteran Backs Narrative That Shedeur Sanders Is Set Up to Fail

Jan 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Before the 2025 NFL Draft, many expected Shedeur Sanders to be a highly selected prospect and a mainstay in the league. But after falling to the Cleveland Browns in the 5th round, things have taken a turn for the worse for Deion Sanders’ son. NFL veterans like Robert Griffin III and Marcellus Wiley even believe it would’ve been better if Shedeur had gone undrafted.

Advertisement

Let’s break down the situation facing the 23-year-old QB. For starters, the Browns currently have veteran Joe Flacco at the helm, and he will almost certainly start in 2025. Deshaun Watson remains uncertain as he recovers from injury, but he could also make a return. That means Shedeur’s path to securing the starting gig won’t be easy — and that’s not all.

The Browns also drafted QB Dillon Gabriel in the 3rd round, ahead of Shedeur. While Gabriel may be less explosive, the selection speaks volumes. Perhaps the Browns don’t fully believe in Shedeur just yet. And if you listen to Robert Griffin III, it’s a “sink or swim” situation for the rookie. Surprisingly, Marcellus Wiley backed the former Heisman winner’s assessment.

“That draft position, 5th round, I don’t think you guys understand what that position means in terms of weight and currency in the locker room,” Wiley said. “But, not much. It’s almost worse to be a 5th-rounder than to be undrafted.”

It’s a confusing statement when you first read it. Wouldn’t you want to be on a team after draft day rather than sell yourself to teams to get a shot? Well, Wiley doesn’t think so, and his reasoning makes sense.

Wiley says that undrafted players can pick where they want to go and find the best situation. While drafted players have to immediately fit into and find a role, which can sometimes be harder, leading to mini-camp cuts.

It’s a confusing statement when you first read it. Wouldn’t you want to be on a team after draft day rather than have to sell yourself to teams just to get a shot? Well, Wiley doesn’t think so — and his reasoning makes sense.

“5th rounders? That’s when it starts to get to you,” Wiley pointed out. “You’re in a position where they thought something of you, but so little of you that they took you in the 5th round. Where if you were undrafted, you could’ve picked the best situation for you. You would hold some of the cards because you knew some of the issues they had at that position.”

Wiley was a second-round draft pick in the 1997 NFL Draft. If there’s anyone who understands how the logistics of draft picks work, it’s him. He joked that first- and second-round picks would have to completely forget how to play to not make the team out of camp — while fifth-round picks like Shedeur are much more at the mercy of being cut.

A year later, Shedeur has to beat out to make the Browns roster. Joe Flacco seems like the de facto starter despite his age due to his experience. Kenny Pickett seems like the de facto backup because the Browns traded for him. And the team drafted Dillon Gabriel in the 3rd round ahead of Shedeur.

A year later, Shedeur now has to fight just to make the Browns’ roster. Joe Flacco seems like the de facto starter despite his age, thanks to his experience. Kenny Pickett looks like the likely backup, given the Browns traded for him. And the team drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round — ahead of Shedeur.

But hey, how enticing are Browns preseason games going to be now? As Wiley points out, Shedeur only has three games — not four — to prove he belongs on the team. Every snap will carry weight. Now we’ll see: is he just a product of nepotism, or does he truly have the skills to make it in the NFL?

But hey, how enticing are Browns preseason games going to be now? As Wiley points out, Shedeur now has three games instead of four to prove he belongs on the team. Every snap is going to feel incredibly important for him in the preseason. Let’s see if he’s a product of nepotism or if he has the skills to make it in the NFL.