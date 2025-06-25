“Sounds Insane”: Darren Waller & TJ Houshmandzadeh React to Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Getting Frustrated With the Idea of Building Chemistry With 4 QBs

For most Browns fans, the 2024 NFL season was a largely forgettable affair. But the brightest spot for them was WR Jerry Jeudy, who broke out with a career-best season in 2024, hauling in 90 catches for 1,229 yards and making his first Pro Bowl. But what made these stats even more impressive was the fact that he didn’t do it with stability at quarterback. He did it in spite of the chaos.

Now entering his second year with the Browns, Jeudy is once again facing a murky QB situation. Four quarterbacks, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, rookie Dylan Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders, are all vying for the starting job.

Not to forget, there is also the Deshaun Watson situation to monitor. So, naturally, for Jerry Jeudy, this lack of continuity is more than just inconvenient. It’s disruptive.

“It is pretty difficult,” Jeudy said about the current QB shuffle. “You want to build that relationship with a quarterback and have that consistency. But as a receiver, you just got to keep working and learn how to adjust no matter what.”

Luckily for the Browns star, his complaints were heard and acknowledged by a notable member of his own ilk, former NFL receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who, in his recent appearance on Nightcap, explained how Jeudy’s frustration is completely valid.

“It’s a four‑band competition… not enough reps in practice… it’s crazy,” Houshmandzadeh said. “You do 12 plays in team, ones get 7–8, twos get the rest. Where do the threes and fours come in? There’s not enough reps.”

Co-panellist and former Raiders TE Darren Waller, who spent years building a rhythm with Derek Carr, argued that expecting a receiver to build chemistry with four quarterbacks in a single camp is borderline delusional.

“To do that with four different dudes over camp sounds insane and just stressful,” Waller said. “You might end up in a game like, ‘Man, I ain’t even caught a ball from this dude.’”

Simply put, Waller and Houshmandzadeh both agreed that the Browns have to bring structure to this chaos. The former Giants TE hence floated the idea of rotating first-team reps by the day, giving Jerry Jeudy and the offense at least one day to lock in with each quarterback. Otherwise, the season will start with no rhythm at all.

And when it came to who should be QB1, neither pulled punches.

“I’m going with one of the rookies,” Houshmandzadeh said. “Flacco’s a great dude, but he ain’t your quarterback of the future. Pickett ain’t it either. Let the young guys play. If it doesn’t work, draft your guy next year.”

Right now, Jeudy is doing what he can, adjusting, staying patient, and grinding through another turbulent offseason. But if the Browns want their most explosive weapon to thrive, they’ll need to solve their quarterback riddle. Fast.