“It’s Been in My Bag for 25 Years”: Tom Brady Remembers the Perfect Gift From the “Best Athlete in the Family”

Announcer Tom Brady looks on before an NFC wild card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Tom Brady gave everything he had to the game. With numerous trophies and legendary comeback stories, few players in football history possess his ability to inspire. So when the NFL officially approved him as a minority owner of the Raiders, his arrival at the team facility was a moment of pure motivation. Players and staff gathered, eager to see how his presence would shape their journey.

But even the greatest need inspiration sometimes. And for TB12, that source was his older sister. All it took was a simple coin from her to reignite his fire. So what was so special about this coin that kept it with him for 25 years?

In the first episode of Behind the Shield, the Raiders offered a full look at Tom Brady’s first address to the organization. During his speech, he shared a personal story about his oldest sister, Maureen, a standout college softball pitcher whom he considers the best athlete in the family. Throughout her playing days, Maureen carried a special coin with her—a symbol of dedication and excellence.

When the Patriots drafted Brady, Maureen passed that coin on to her younger brother. Inspired by her, TB12 held onto it for 25 years, carrying it throughout his entire career. For him, it wasn’t just a keepsake—it was a constant reminder of his commitment to greatness.

“My older sister was probably the best athlete in the family. Her last year of playing college softball was my first year going to the Patriots. She gave me a coin that she wore in her sock for every game. I took the coin and put it in my bag. That was 25 years ago. It’s been in my bag every day for 25 years. It said commitment to excellence. That’s what this organization is all about.”

When Brady became a minority owner of the Raiders, he brought that coin with him as a symbol of what he stands for and what the organization has always represented. His goal is clear—to help restore the franchise to its former glory.

Maureen played collegiate softball at Fresno State University. As an All-American pitcher, Maureen was inducted into the San Mateo County Sports Hall of Fame. She now works as a nurse and a softball instructor in Bakersfield, raising her two daughters, Maya and Hannah, as a single mother.

Both her daughters got her athletic talents. Maya plays softball for UCLA, and Hannah plays volleyball at the University of Michigan.

While Brady talks about restoring the Raiders to their former glory where there was a commitment to excellence, he understands he cannot do it all himself.

Can Brady alone turn around the Raiders’ fortunes?

Expectations for TB12 are sky-high, and it was evident in the faces of every Raiders’ staff member as they welcomed him into the fold. However, even for someone as great as Brady, this challenge is too big to tackle alone. Turning around a franchise that has struggled for most of this century is no small feat—it will take time, patience, and a collective effort.

The three-time MVP emphasized this point, reminding everyone that football is the ultimate team sport.

“I’m not in here to solve every problem. I can’t do it anyway. If there is one thing I know about football, it’s the ultimate team sport. It takes every single person. It’s fu*kin hard. Every day is hard as an NFL player and an NFL organization. You know why it’s hard. Because that’s where the value is. If it was easy you wouldn’t value it.”

Tom Brady’s era has started on the right note with the hiring of culture-changing coaches like Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly. and new GM John Spytek. Spytek has worked with TB12 during his time in Tampa and played with him at Michigan. They have also kept their franchise’s pillar, Maxx Crosby, for a few more years. They have also traded for Geno Smith who will be their new QB for the coming season.