Tom Brady Calls His Sister the “Best Athlete of His Family” in Birthday Celebration Post

Tom Brady has established himself as one of the biggest names in football history. Despite his status as a legend, Brady’s humbleness has contributed greatly to him being a fan favorite. Arguably, he has found a way to maintain the same demeanor with his family, as he recently deferred the title of ‘best athlete in his family’ to his eldest sister, Maureen.

In a heartwarming birthday tribute, as Brady’s elder sister turned 54, he was prompt to honor her for her athleticism. He made a celebratory post with a rare snapshot of himself alongside his three older sisters, all beaming with joy. Captioning the photo, Brady affectionately declared,

“Happy birthday to the best athlete in the fam,” adding, “We love you so much.”

Maureen, Julie, and Nancy were seen posing beside Tom as the four Brady siblings embraced each other. Maureen was born to Tom Sr. and Galynn in 1970 — an elder sister to Julie, who came into the world in 1972, and Nancy in 1976. Tom became the youngest sibling, and remained the most loveable within the family, as well as by the fans. But as Tom said, Maureen ushered in the sporting spirit within the former quarterback, leading by example.

Maureen Inspired Tom Brady by Setting an Athletic Example

Maureen is a former softball player who competed at Fresno State University. She excelled in her junior year after leading the country in wins (36), as per the Salem News. Moreover, Maureen earned an induction into the San Mateo County Sports Hall of Fame with a plaque that read, ‘the standard for San Mateo County softball pitchers’. Her eldest daughter, Maya, is also making strides in softball, even clinching the Pac-12 Player of the Year award last year.

Julie and Nancy have also tried their hands in sports, with the former playing on the soccer team at St. Mary’s College, and Nancy — went on to follow in the footsteps of Maureen — playing softball well enough to bag a scholarship at UC Berkeley.

Together called the ‘Brady Bunch’ by fans, the Brady house saw busy schedules and neck-cut competition. Per Tom Sr., the siblings have played a combined total of 315 games in a busy year with all of them engaging in their school sports. They brought their sporting spirit home, turning everything into a competition, which was inculcated by Tom Sr. from a young age.

“I started it. Everything we did, and I mean everything, like running home from church, throwing a rock the farthest … Everything was a competition,” Tom Sr. added during his time with The Eagle-Tribune.

Tom Sr. and Galynn enjoyed watching their ambitious children flourish both on and off the field. Moreover, now that his son Tom Brady has retired after 23 years in the NFL, it is important to credit Tom Sr. and Maureen, who were instrumental in his journey.