“Just Runs in the Family”: Uncle Tom Brady Proudly Boasts About His Niece Maya Brady’s Top-Tier Achievement

Tom Brady might hold the title of football’s GOAT, but there’s another Brady making headlines with her stellar softball skills. It’s none other than Maya Brady, who also happens to be related to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Maya Brady, Tom Brady’s niece, plays softball for the UCLA Bruins. She started college in 2020 as a freshman. Maya inherited her softball skills from her mom, Maureen, who played for Fresno State University. Maureen’s achievements even earned her a spot in the San Mateo County Sports Hall of Fame.

Just the other day, Tom Brady proudly congratulated his Maya by sharing a post from UCLA Softball’s page on his Instagram story, announcing that his niece has hit 62 career home runs, becoming the third person to do so in UCLA history.

Reacting to the news, the former NFL star congratulated Maya and proudly remarked to his fans that athletic talent is just a part of the Brady family DNA. He said, “Sorry peeps it just runs in the family LFG (Let’s Fr**king go)!!!”

Last Sunday, on March 24th, in Seattle, the 14th-ranked UCLA softball team triumphed over the 8th-ranked Washington team with a final score of 6-0 at Husky Softball Stadium. Maya Brady made headlines during that game by smashing two home runs against the Huskies.

Throughout her time as a UCLA Bruins, she has recorded 62 home runs, 206 RBIs, and 195 runs scored, as per D1softball. Her outstanding performance, like a .448 batting average in her senior year, has earned her prestigious awards, such as the 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year and her second First Team All-American nod.

Maya Brady Partners with Absolutely Ridiculous

Maya Brady, the standout player for UCLA softball, recently scored another win off the field by expanding her NIL portfolio before the Bruins’ 2024 season kicked off. Maya secured a fresh deal with Absolutely Ridiculous, a popular brand specializing in sliding mitts for baseball and softball players, which, according to Sports Illustrated, helps players on base paths and adds a bit of flash.

The exciting news was announced on Instagram, with Absolutely Ridiculous teasing a forthcoming Brady collection. Their range also includes elbow guards, gloves, hats, and more, catering to athletes’ needs on and off the field.