“It’s Crazy”: Justin Jefferson Reflects on Life After Signing $140 Million Deal

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson poses for a photo after receiving the award for AP Offensive Player during the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, the Minnesota Vikings offered a colossal 4-year, $140 million deal to their star receiver, Justin Jefferson, making him the highest-paid non-QB player in the NFL. Unsurprisingly, this contract not only reset the wide receiver market but also changed a lot of things for the LSU alum.

Recently appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Jefferson discussed how life has been since signing the massive contract. Firstly, he appreciated the opportunities that have come his way and mentioned using criticisms as motivation to prove his critics wrong.

Recalling the time when the Vikings agreed to the deal, Jefferson then explained that he felt “speechless,” adding that he had been waiting all his life for such a special moment.

“The bag was hand-delivered. It definitely was hand-delivered. I mean, just the whole entire moment is speechless. You’re waiting your whole life for that moment. It’s amazing.”

Recognizing that he is the first in his family to make it to the NFL and secure such generational wealth, Jefferson’s accomplishment is not only personal but also a source of pride for his family.

Additionally, the wideout shared that every morning he wakes up thankful for his life’s blessings and for being able to play football at such a high level. He also expressed his pride in reshaping the industry and scripting history at such a young age, after just four years in the league.

Speaking of the contract, Justin’s contract also includes $110 million in guaranteed money, surpassing the previous record for a non-quarterback position by $1 million. The guaranteed amount of $110 million exceeds the high for a receiver, which previously stood at $84 million. That said, Jefferson also talked about the respect he received after his mammoth contract during the interview.

Jefferson Talks About the Respect That Comes With Being the NFL’s Top-Paid Non-QB

As the conversation progressed, Jefferson opened up about the profound respect he had received following his record-setting contract. The young wide receiver stressed that while the financial side of the agreement is important, the respect that comes with such a significant deal also holds value.

“Money’s great. That’s a great thing to have. The respect that comes with that tag is something that everybody in this series is searching for. Everybody’s searching for that in the National Football League and all professional sports. But you’re the one who’s paid the best that doesn’t play the quarterback spot in the NFL.”

By becoming the highest-paid receiver, one thing is for sure: Jefferson’s Vikings contract has raised the bar for wide receivers everywhere and in the NFL.

But with a high price tag comes sky-high expectations. NFL fans are eagerly awaiting to see if Jefferson can prove his worth when the 2024 season commences and lead the Vikings to the promised land.