Nick Sorenson Net Worth: How Much Has the 49ers DC Earned Till Now?

How much is Nick Sorenson worth?

Net Worth $3-5 million Born July 31, 1978 Age 45 Designation Defensive coordinator Nationality American Marital Status Married Team San Francisco 49ers Last Updated March 2, 2024

Introduction

Nick Sorenson is best known for coaching three different teams and for his 10-year career as a defensive back in the NFL. Sorenson was recently promoted to the role of defensive coordinator of the reigning NFC Champions San Francisco 49ers after the franchise fired Steve Wilks three days after the heartbreaking 22-25 loss at the Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs. He joined the Niners in the 2022 season as the defensive assistant the upcoming season will be his third season for them.

Advertisement

Early Life and High School

Born on July 31, 1978, in Winter Haven, Florida, Nick Sorenson grew up in Vienna, Virginia, and went to George C. Marshall High School. Sports ran in his genes as his dad, Dick Sorenson, too played football for the Miami Hurricanes as a linebacker.

Advertisement

Being a versatile athlete, Nick stood out in baseball and basketball alongside football during his high school years. Over three seasons at George C. Marshall High School, he threw for 1,925 yards and 23 touchdowns as a quarterback, earning himself as a spot in the school’s Hall of Fame.

College

In 1997, Nick earned a scholarship to Virginia Tech where he began his college career as a quarterback. However, he transitioned to the defensive back position for his final two years. During his time as a quarterback, he completed 42 of 80 passes, totaling 446 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 16 games.

In 2001, Nick entered the NFL draft but went undrafted. Later, he signed a deal with the St. Louis Rams and began his professional football career.

Nick Sorenson’s NFL Career

Nick kicked off his NFL journey in 2001 with the St. Louis Rams. Over the next ten years, he showcased his skills with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. After wrapping up his fourth season with the Browns in 2010, Nick decided to hang up his cleats. Throughout his tenure, he played in 131 games, making 131 tackles, one QB hit, and two forced fumbles.

Coaching Career

After retiring from football and taking a two-year break, Nick Sorenson returned to the NFL in 2013 as a special teams assistant for the Seattle Seahawks. He dedicated three seasons to this role before being appointed as the defensive backs coach for the Seahawks in 2016, where he remained until 2020.

Advertisement

In 2021, Nick briefly served as the special teams coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars for a year. Following this, he joined the San Francisco 49ers as a defensive assistant. Recently, he was promoted to the position of defensive coordinator for the upcoming 2024 season.

Nick Sorenson’s Net Worth and Personal Life

Nick Sorenson made his name and earned good fortune from his 10-year NFL career and his decade-long coaching career. As of 2024, he has an estimated net worth between $3-$5 million.

Before his final NFL season, Nick married Danielle Berry on February 27, 2010. They share two sons, Nash and Stone, adding joy and love to their family life.