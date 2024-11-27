“It’s Just a Form of Respect”: Shedeur Sanders Explains Why He Roots for Travis Hunter Over Himself in the Heisman Race

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches the ball ahead of Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) for a touchdown during the 3rd quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are two of the best players in college football. They’re in contention for the sport’s greatest trophies and the NFL’s top draft pick. However, if one of them had his way, the NCAA’s greatest honor would have been given to his teammate rather than himself.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of his 2Legendary podcast, Shedeur Sanders admitted he’s rooting for Travis Hunter to win the Heisman Trophy. He knows Hunter’s two-way prowess is special, and wants to make sure he gets credit for his efforts. The last aspect is something he applies to more than Hunter, though.

“Trav’s the one that deserves it. He’s doing some unbelievable stuff. Things that I haven’t seen personally with my own eyes… I give people [their] flowers while [they’re] here… if I feel like this player’s [amazing and great], I’m gonna let them know… it’s just a form of respect because you gotta deal with all this outside noise… [small reminders] can help push them through certain situations.”

Not every analyst will vote for Hunter to win the Heisman Trophy. Some may even elect to choose Sanders. However, Sanders’ desire to see those ballots go Hunter’s way could ultimately help him in the end.

Travis Hunter is favored above Ashton Jeanty for the Heisman Trophy

If sportsbooks are to be believed, the Heisman race is essentially already wrapped up. DraftKings and FanDuel have given Hunter odds in line with greater than 88% implied probability of him winning the award. But Hunter’s biggest competitor – Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty – could gallop his way back into the conversation.

Barring a win and losses by two of Arizona State, BYU and Iowa State, Colorado won’t be playing in the Big 12 Championship. Without that title, the Buffaloes also won’t be participating in the College Football Playoff. Boise State has already clinched a Mountain West Championship bid. This gives Jeanty two more chances to stake his claim for the honor to Hunter’s one.

The Broncos also currently hold one of the CFP’s four first-round byes. If Jeanty were to go berserk on conference championship weekend with Hunter sitting at home, voters could ultimately end up selecting him instead. Sanders unsurprisingly is firmly in Hunter’s corner, but he did show he’s a man of his word by giving Jeanty props for a strong campaign.

“I think Trav, for sure, is the Heisman winner… Ashton Jeanty, he’s a great player. He’s a great running back… I hate that people have to tear down one man for the next man… it’s very hard to do what he’s doing also.”

Both Colorado and Boise State round out regular season play at home on Friday. The Buffaloes host the Oklahoma State Cowboys, while the Broncos battle the Oregon State Beavers. Kickoff for both contests is 12:00 p.m. E.T.