“I Know I’ll Be Shamed”: CFB Expert Explains Why He’ll Pick Shedeur Sanders, Not Travis Hunter, on His Heisman Ballot

Braden Ramsey
Published

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes have two of college football’s brightest stars in Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. One is the projected top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The other is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. However, neither player is the consensus selection for either honor because of their combined might.

Pete Fuitak – the creator of CollegeFootballNews.com – revealed he is not subscribing to groupthink. Despite many analysts clamoring for Hunter to take home the Heisman Trophy, he’ll be voting for Sanders, whom he believes is “Colorado’s best player.”

One commenter on Fiutak’s post agreed, saying, “[you’re] not wrong for saying this.” Both Sanders and Hunter bolstered their cases with strong Week 13 performances, but were not able to lead Colorado to victory. The Buffs’ 37-21 loss to the unranked Kansas Jayhawks moved them into a three-way tie atop the Big 12 standings with BYU and Arizona State.

Travis Hunter remains in front of the Heisman pack

With just one week left in the regular season, sportsbooks believe the Heisman Trophy race is all but wrapped up. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Hunter as a -900 favorite for the award. That line correlates to a 90% implied probability of him winning the prestigious trophy. DraftKings considers Hunter a -700 favorite (88.24% implied probability).

Hunter had a dominant individual effort on both sides of the ball against Kansas. He recorded seven tackles and a pass defensed as a cornerback. As a wide receiver, he made eight catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Sanders’ production – 23/29 (79.3%), 266 yards and three touchdowns – would garner more hype if not for Hunter’s showing. Regardless, he’s not considered to be in the running for the Heisman Trophy at this point. DraftKings lists him at +25000 to claim the award, while FanDuel has him at +40000. He’s not among either organization’s top five betting favorites.

Colorado (8-3) still has an opportunity to reach the Big 12 Championship. However, they must defeat Oklahoma State to remain alive for that honor. The Buffaloes and Cowboys face off Friday at 12:00 p.m. E.T. on ABC.

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

