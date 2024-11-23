Shannon Sharpe Explains Why Deion Sanders Can Privately Intervene if the “Wrong” Team Drafts Shedeur Sanders

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts as he talks to son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after a penalty against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Most NFL prospects don’t have much say in which organization drafts them. However, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is far from your typical prospect.

He’s not the consensus No. 1 pick like John Elway in 1983 or Eli Manning in 2004. But his father, Deion, intends on exercising sway just as the Manning family did for Eli back then. And Shannon Sharpe doesn’t blame him.

Yesterday, Sharpe appeared on Marshawn Lynch’s Get Got Pod. During a conversation with Lynch, he indicated a belief that Deion addressing teams privately about Shedeur was reasonable.

“It’s the organization and what they put around him to support him that’s gonna determine whether or not he has success… I’m not sending my son to an unstable situation where you’re not going to have the apparatuses around him in order to foster a situation where he can grow. So don’t waste my time… we’ll sit this thing out and we’ll go back to the draft the following year.”

In their latest mock draft, CBS Sports projected Sanders to be picked No. 4 overall by the New York Giants. “Big Blue” cut former first-round selection Daniel Jones on Friday, creating an opening for a franchise signal-caller.

However, their possible desire to land him could be outweighed by Deion Sanders’ thoughts on their organizational competence. New York is generally regarded as more well-run than the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, but they’ve not resembled a quality operation in quite some time.

Shedeur Sanders is battling with Miami’s Cam Ward to be the first quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shedeur Sanders could be the No. 1 pick

Right now, Sanders is the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall. Ward has the third-best odds to do so. Between them lies Sanders’ teammate, wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, current owners of the draft’s top selection, do not have a need at quarterback. If they hold onto the choice, they’re likely to select Hunter, who wants to continue playing on both sides of the ball at the next level. But the Giants do want a Quarterback.

The Giants have won 10 or more games just once (2016) since winning Super Bowl XLVI. Over the same stretch, they’ve finished above .500 only three times and have a 78-126-1 record. That winning percentage (38.3%) is two percent worse than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ all-time mark (40.6%), the lowest in NFL history.

If Deion doesn’t think Shedeur can succeed in the Big Apple, Shedeur won’t end up there. Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen will have to spend the next six months proving themselves worthy of his services. Otherwise, they’ll have to head in another direction.