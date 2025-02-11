“It’s Like a Freaking Rainbow”: Rich Eisen Tries to Make Sense of the Super Bowl Conspiracy Theory With the New Logo

Rich Eisen is the latest to weigh in on the trending Super Bowl logo conspiracy theory after the Super Bowl LX logo was unveiled. And he seemed genuinely puzzled about how to connect the dots.

The theory suggests that the two most prominent colors in each year’s logo hint at the teams that will compete for the Lombardi Trophy. Last season, for instance, the red and green in the Super Bowl LIX logo aligned perfectly with the Chiefs and Eagles. That’s not all — for several years in a row, conspiracy theorists and even casual fans have believed the logo has revealed the final two teams. So, what does this year’s design mean?

Hilariously enough, the recently announced logo of Super Bowl LX features pretty much every color, from red, yellow, blue, and green. Rich Eisen hence playfully wondered how the conspiracy theorists would make sense of this melting pot of colors, considering “it’s like a freaking rainbow.”

Party’s at our place next year. #SuperBowlLX NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/hO3HT1xfK2 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 10, 2025

After Rich Eisen and his crew racked their brains trying to determine which two teams might play in the Super Bowl next year, the talk show host finally reached a conclusion—the NFL deliberately included as many colors as possible to prevent this “garbage” theory from gaining credence.

However, some still see the San Francisco bridge in the logo as a sign that the 49ers will make it to the Super Bowl. Logically, though, the bridge simply represents the location of next year’s big game—Levi’s Stadium.

That said, netizens across the world, like Rich Eisen, have been wondering how the theory got this much spotlight. The reason behind its rise, however, lies in the thin line between coincidence and belief.

Story behind the Super Bowl Logo Theory

Where this theory gets credence or rather turns from a coincidence to a pseudo-believable fact is the fact that this has been happening since 2022. Starting from Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals [Orange] and the Rams [Yellow] to the Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs [Red] and the Eagles [Green], the theory gained credence with consecutive occurrences.

But it all went down the drain in Super Bowl LVIII, where, theoretically, the 49ers should have faced the Ravens. But as we all know, it was the KC Chiefs who took Lamar Jackson & Co.’s place.

Anyone else notice this? pic.twitter.com/edOCyKqEET — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 8, 2023

As per the believers of this theory, this was a deliberate ploy by the NFL to not get their cover blown. The conspiracy theorists are convinced that the Super Bowl is pre-determined. Fortunately for them, the Super Bowl LIX logo injected life back into their theory.

Experts, however, believe that this occurrence is more of a coincidence than a deliberate ploy. Especially because the league reveals the Super Bowl logo a year in advance. This time frame has a lot of variables in play.

If the NFL hypothetically wanted a Chiefs vs. Commanders matchup and designed a logo accordingly, injuries alone could derail that outcome. The league cannot manipulate injuries, nor can it control the performance of 32 teams.

Lastly, using color as a determinant is a weak argument, as a red design could represent the Chiefs, 49ers, or Bucs. How does one determine which team’s red the logo is referencing? In essence, the theory appears to be a reach with little substance to back it up. Also, imagine what it would take for 32 teams and the entire media world to keep a lie this big alive and well for years—that’s just baffling.