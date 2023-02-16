Calvin Ridley Contract: Former Falcons Star Calvin Ridley Applies for Reinstatement With the NFL Post Indefinite Suspension for Betting Charges

Oct 24, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) celebrates his touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Former Atlanta Falcons wide reciever Calvin Ridley, suspended indefinitely by the NFL for betting on games, has reportedly applied for reinstatement to the league. After almost a year of suspension, Ridley is finally eligible to apply for reinstatement. Many are hoping he gets back to playing in the league. Though when he comes back, he will be in a Jaguars jersey.

Calvin Ridley is applying for reinstatement from his year-long suspension today. I hope he gets it 🙏 A reminder that @bigplay24slay was speaking the truth last year. A whole year for wasn't right considering other players get way less of a punishment for worse crimes. pic.twitter.com/ksK2RUPI7i — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 15, 2023

Ridley, the Falcons’ 26th overall pick in 2018, played 4 seasons in the NFL before the year long hiatus. He took a break from playing for the Falcons , during which he placed some bets on Falcons’ games. The NFL, when they received the news, promptly suspended Ridley indefinitely. The move brought about a massive wave of uproar from fans, who chided the league for its policy on punishing players.

During his suspension, Ridley managed to switch team to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had to give up a pair oof conditional picks. The picks depend on when Ridley is reinstated, and could amount to 2023 round 5 and a 2024 round 2 selections. If his 4 seasons with the Falcons is anything to go by, the Jaguars have landed themselves a solid player at wideout.

Also Read: “Bryce Young is special, but not Patrick Mahomes level special” : Shannon Sharpe thinks Alabama’s star QB is not comparable to recent Super Bowl winner

Jacksonville Jaguars look to boost their team with Calvin Ridley

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a pretty decent run of events last season. Under their first year co

ach Doug Peterson, the Jaguars managed to reach the Divisional Playoffs. Although they did lost to eventual Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, their performance has made them a credible threat for next year. Especially if they make some key signings in the eoff season.

Calvin Ridley was a critical part of the Falcons’ plans for their future. Which means, the Jaguars know they can go the distance with this new addition to their receiver corps. If he is reinstated this year, it will be busy off season trying to get him around their workings. The sooner he gets on that field, the better it is for the Jaguars.

Ridley’s arrival will also mean good news for the breakout star QB Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has been really impressive last season. Getting another target to aim at next season is only going to bolster his stats. Whether Lawrence will be able to carry forward his good form to the next season, only time will tell. However, expect the Jaguars to come with sharp claws into the new season.

Also Read: “Be a grateful winner, not a sore one” : Brittany Mahomes again gets destroyed on Twitter for demanding an apology from Chiefs’ critics