Tom Brady Breaks Down How Being the 199th Draft Pick Helped Him Play for 23 Years in the NFL

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on the podium after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Feb 5, 2017. Credit- Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Drafted 199th overall by the Patriots, Tom Brady refused to let that number define him. More often than not, late-round picks struggle to carve out successful careers, largely because teams don’t invest as much in them. But TB12 took that number and turned it into fuel, using it as motivation to prove everyone wrong.

Advertisement

Brady didn’t just see the 199th pick as a draft position—he saw it as a symbol, a life-defining number that shaped his journey. It became the driving force behind his career, giving him purpose and pushing him to reach his full potential. He viewed it as a constant reminder of what he needed to do, molding him into the person he aspired to be.

“199 is the call to look in the mirror, not at the numbers or the competition, and to decide what kind of person you want to be, what kind of life you want to live, and what you are willing to do to make that happen.”

For Brady, the number 199 wasn’t just about proving others wrong—it was about proving himself right. He learned a valuable lesson about competition, realizing he wasn’t truly competing against the quarterbacks drafted before him. His real challenge was competing with himself, pushing to become a better version every day.

“Because your competition is never other people. The real competition was Me vs Me. I was competing with the guy looking back at me in the mirror every morning. That guy had a mission, and it was my job to live up to it,” he wrote on his newsletter.

While Brady acknowledges the role numbers play in life, he also understands their limitations. Society often defines people by statistics—whether it’s draft position, GPA, or test scores—but numbers fail to measure qualities like heart, passion, and work ethic.

He believes this extends far beyond football, affecting students whose worth is often reduced to grades, despite possessing traits that can’t be quantified yet are crucial for success.

Even after 23 seasons in the NFL, 199 is no longer the number that defines him. Today, the numbers that matter most to Brady are:

2 – for his parents, who shaped his journey.

– for his parents, who shaped his journey. 3 – for his three children, his greatest pride.

– for his three children, his greatest pride. 7 – for the Super Bowls he won, a testament to his relentless pursuit of greatness.

– for the Super Bowls he won, a testament to his relentless pursuit of greatness. 23 – for the number of seasons he played, defying expectations at every turn.

– for the number of seasons he played, defying expectations at every turn. And one more number—immeasurable yet invaluable—the overwhelming support he received along the way.

For Brady, numbers may tell part of the story, but only actions, choices, and mindset truly define a person.