Ravens News: ‘Locked In’ Lamar Jackson Isn’t Interested in Talking About Contract Extension at the Moment

Despite being the highest ranked quarterback on the 2025 NFL Top 100 List, Lamar Jackson hasn’t necessarily received the off season recognition that many had been hoping for. Despite putting up league leading pass metrics, as well 5,087 total yards and 45 touchdowns, he received neither the regular season MVP award nor a contract extension.

Jackson’s current average salary of $52,000,000 ranks 10th among all active quarterbacks, and he won’t become a potential free agent until 2028. Nevertheless, with just hours remaining until Week 1 of the 2025 regular season begins, he has no desire to spend that time at a negotiating table.

“I’m not worried about that,” Jackson explained when asked about the current status of his deal. “The season is here… You were better off asking me that during camp… I’m locked in man, I’m ready for the season to start. That time will come.”

If his 2025 campaign turns out to be anywhere as good as his last two, then it most certainly will. Despite the wide receiver accusations that plagued him throughout the early days of his career, the Louisville product has managed to become one of the most efficient passers in the league.

Both his passer rating and his QBR were the best of any quarterback in the league last season, and he was nearly perfect when defenders decided not to blitz and give him time to throw. He hasn’t quite yet produced the amount of play off wins that some had hoped he would, but his individual metrics alone should be enough to convince Eric DeCosta to open up the checkbook.

Ranking Lamar Jackson’s current contract

As noted, Jackson is barely making the cut in terms of average salary. He’s doing marginally better in terms of overall deal value, ranking seventh overall and just behind the likes of Justin Herbert and Brock Purdy, but that’s still a bit insulting for a signal caller who has already managed to produce two regular season MVP awards and three All-Pro titles.

Conveniently enough, however, the Ravens are due for some cap space relief in 2026. Currently, they have a little less than two million dollars worth of cap space to operate with, but after this season, that total will balloon up to more than $36 million, the thirteenth most of any team in the NFL.

Assuming that Jackson is able to maintain both his health and his current form, then Baltimore’s front office will be hard pressed to come up with an excuse as to why he can’t finally become one of the highest paid passers in the history of the game. He’s already proven that he’s one of the best signal callers of the past five years, but it’s about time that he starts getting paid like it too.