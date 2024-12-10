“It’s Necessary”: Wife Lauryn Impressed as Dallas Cowboys Use Cooper Rush to Celebrate “Interstellar” on Game Day

Hours before the Cowboys’ MNF clash against the Bengals, Cowboys Senior Cinematographer and Editor, Jason Couch, drew interesting parallels between the Dallas team and Christopher Nolan’s 2014 magnum opus, “Interstellar.” And left Cooper Rush’s wife, Lauryn, thoroughly impressed.

Lauryn posted a story on Instagram, highlighting the segment that resonated with her husband and the Cowboys’ playoff chances.

Interestingly, the lead actor in the movie, Matthew McConaughey, plays a character named Cooper, providing an opportunity for creative comparisons with Cooper Rush. In one standout scene from the film, the U.S. Marine surplus robot, CASE, says, “It’s not possible,” while they are trapped in space.

A pragmatic Cooper responds with the iconic line, “It’s necessary,” a sentiment that parallels the Cowboys’ current playoff journey. Lauryn used this exact scene to prove her point that it is not over until it is over.

Currently, the Cowboys (5-7) have just a two percent chance of making the playoffs from the NFC East. If they lose to the Bengals tonight (4-8), their chances will slip to one percent, while a win would boost them to a distant four percent, according to the NFL Playoff picture.

Simply put, they can’t afford to lose another game. They must win against the Panthers, Buccaneers, Eagles, and Commanders and hope that the Commanders (8-5) suffer a losing streak.

At this critical juncture, Couch celebrated Interstellar’s 10th anniversary and re-release, by creating a video that could excite both movie buffs and Cowboys fans alike. Couch intertwined a major highlight from the movie to support the narrative that Cooper Rush could make the playoff dream a reality for the Cowboys.

The quarterback knows that he needs to step up after scoring four touchdowns in the last three games, including a two-touchdown effort against the Commanders.

Rush has been on a roller-coaster ride this season, becoming the QB 1 for America’s team after Dak Prescott’s injury.

However, winning five consecutive games and relying on opponents to lose is a daunting task for Jerry Jones and Rush. But as Lauryn put it, “it’s necessary.”