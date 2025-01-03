“It’s Not About Being the Most Athletic…”: Rob Gronkowski Shares Honest Advice for ‘Slow’ Wide Receivers

Oct 14, 2018; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) makes a catch and stiff arms Kansas City Chiefs free safety Ron Parker (38) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated Kansas City 43-40. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

NFL players are some of the most athletic people in the world. For wide receivers in particular, speed stands out as a tremendous attribute. But for every Xavier Worthy and Tyreek Hill – who frequently leave defenders in a trail of dust – there’s a Cooper Kupp and Anquan Boldin, who succeed despite lacking high-end speed.

The point? You don’t have to be insanely fast to become a star receiver in the NFL. Speed may help, but it’s far from the most important skill in someone’s repertoire. Rob Gronkowski described how young athletes who may not be the most fleet of foot can accomplish their dreams of reaching the league on the most recent episode of the Dudes on Dudes podcast.

“In the football world, it’s not about being the most athletic or being the fastest. It’s about being the best football player that you can be. And if you learn the game inside and out, and you understand the game of football, it helps you be a better football player. So if you’re not as fast as everyone, not as strong as everyone, understand the game of football and what’s going on.”

The proof is in the pudding. For his career, Kupp has averaged 74.8 receiving yards per game on 8.35 targets per contest. Over his professional tenure, Hill has averaged 79.1 yards per game on 8.57 targets per contest.

There are other factors – namely the average depth of the target – that contribute to these numbers. However, it’s a coach’s job to get the most out of a player’s skillset.

Julian Edelman on succeeding in NFL without top-tier speed

Worthy (4.22 40-yard dash) and Hill (4.29) are in the upper 1% of NFL players when it comes to sprint speed. Kupp (4.62) is – and Boldin (4.71) was – on the lower end. Gronkowski’s former teammate, Julian Edelman (4.52) offers a solid middle ground.

No, Edelman’s averages (49.8 yards per game on 6.86 targets per contest) aren’t as high as Kupp’s or Hill’s. However, Tom Brady did not have a more trusted playoff weapon than Edelman, whose 118 postseason grabs rank third all-time. When the biggest champion in league history needed someone to get open, Edelman was there.

Needless to say, the advice Edelman offered was from personal experience.

“You gotta know coverage. You gotta be savvy. Quick and savvy. Get your quickness up. Work on the same thing a whole bunch of times and you’ll get better.”

There may be no better player to talk about this topic than Edelman. Height and weight wise, he (5-foot-10, 198 lbs.) is almost identical to the average American male (5-foot-9, 199.8 lbs.).

His dedication to his craft allowed him to dominate (at times) in a sport full of juggernauts. At the end of the day, you can’t ask for much more than that.