“It’s Not About Not Losing”: Shannon Sharpe Sets Fire to the Supportive Narrative on Mike Tomlin

After missing the playoffs last season, the Steelers, with Mike Tomlin at the helm, had big hopes this season. Despite their third-place standing in the AFC North, the Black and the Gold clinched a spot in the Wildcard Round against the Bills. However, when it was their time to shine, the defensive unit gave up 21 points before the offense put points on the scoreboard. This has been a recurring event for quite a few seasons, and pundits like Shannon Sharpe aren’t shying away from taking a jab or two at the head coach of the franchise.

Advertisement

The Steelers Nation has supported Tomlin through thick and thin, despite the fact that the team hasn’t advanced in the playoffs since their AFC championship loss against the Patriots in 2017. They did clinch the top conference seed next season and made it to the Divisional Round, but once again, fell short against the Jaguars. There’s a saying that goes something like, “History remembers only the winners,” and the Super Bowl XLIII champs haven’t been one for a long, long time. So, no wonder pundits like Sharpe are advocating for change.

During his recent sparring session on ‘First Take’, Shannon Sharpe specifically started his argument by noting that Tomlin has managed to secure 17 non-losing seasons. However, in his view, the team hasn’t won a championship in a very, very long time; therefore, the franchise should push for new scenery. He also added how Steelers QB Kenny Pickett has significantly struggled this season, and so did his offensive side.

Advertisement

Unc further expressed how it would be a ‘daunting task’ for Tomlin to start over again next season. He said,

“They keep saying: Mike Tomlin has 17 non-losing seasons,” followed by, “It’s not about not losing. It’s about winning da** it. The Pittsburgh Steelers are about winning championship. And Mike Tomlin hasn’t won one in a very, very long time… Sometimes it’s just time for a change of scenery.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2Kwoj5rBhP/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Sharpe isn’t alone in calling for Tomlin’s ousting from the Steelers. Even Colin Cowherd recently vented his frustrations after the Blitzburgh lost their Wildcard Round matchup against the Bisons.

Colin Cowherd Calls for Mike Tomlin’s Removal

‘The Herd’ host came with receipts and mentioned how Tomlin’s defense, which is supposed to win championships, had given up 21 points in 2023, 35 points in 2021, 28 points in 2020, and 21 points in 2017 before the team could score even a single point.

Advertisement

Cowherd labeled the Pittsburgh Steelers ‘not competitive’ and added how scoring points win the championship in today’s day and age, and the last Super Bowl with a score of 38-35 is the perfect example. He further noted that Tomlin is a defensive coach; therefore, he hasn’t taken any initiatives for the offense, which has consistently ranked in the bottom 10, season after season.

He also added that the franchise consists of two excellent tight ends and wideouts, but with the lack of a notable offensive coordinator, the offense has struggled to maintain its footing.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheHerd/status/1747336618447606065?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While pundits like Sharpe and Colin are advocating for change, Richard Sherman voiced his support for the head coach. He promptly dismissed rumors about Tomlin being on the ‘hot seat’ and added how the latter has led the team to the postseason with moderate QBs year after year. He also feels that Tomlin might just ink an extension with the team, rather than getting the boot.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/undisputed/status/1747653105901092882?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In Sherman’s view, Tomlin has done a remarkable job of leading the team to the playoffs with players like Mason Rudolph, who would never clinch a playoff berth with any other franchise. Fans seem to concur with Sherman, and there isn’t any shortage of dissenting comments under Sharpe’s and Colin’s posts. Therefore, it’s safe to say that the fans have made their choice; now, it’s only time that will tell what the Rooney family has in the works.