Steelers Could Be Front-Runners for the Arch Manning Derby Next Year Because of Aaron Rodgers, Says Skip Bayless

A week after Aaron Rodgers became part of the Pittsburgh Steelers family, NFL analysts remain divided on the four-time MVP. While Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe believe A-Rod could be the missing piece to help Mike Tomlin secure the Steelers’ first playoff win in eight years, Colin Cowherd and Skip Bayless don’t share that optimism.

Interestingly, the QB has also generated polarizing reactions among hardcore Steelers fans. Some of the fans strongly believe signing a 41-year-old quarterback isn’t a long-term solution to Pittsburgh’s ongoing QB dilemma. And, Skip Bayless echoes that sentiment.

In a bold take on The Skip Bayless Show, the former Undisputed host warned that the Steelers could find themselves in the Arch Manning derby next year—if the Texas Longhorns QB declares for the draft.

“I hurt for Steelers fans because you want to talk about a cornerstone, highly respected franchise—until now. Ten years since you won a playoff game. And now, it sure appears that you could be the frontrunner in what I assume—or presume—is going to be the Arch Manning derby next year. You just could have the worst record in the league, especially stuck in that division with that new quarterback,” Skip explained. With this clear take, it was evident that Skip is not of the view that Rodgers can rescue the Steelers.

But, for now, Arch still has a Heisman Trophy and a College Football Playoff National Championship on his to-do list and reportedly isn’t focused on the 2026 NFL Draft just yet. However, the important point to note is, why should the Steelers chase a new QB when they believe they resolved the QB problem?

Meanwhile, several struggling teams such as the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, and New Orleans Saints could be in the market for a young quarterback like Manning. If the Steelers join that picture after a one-year experiment with Rodgers, it would be a setback for Mike Tomlin, who has placed high expectations on the veteran QB and vice versa.

Notably, in his first press conference before the mandatory minicamp, Rodgers admitted he had been in talks with Mike Tomlin for several months. That revelation suggests the decision to bring in DK Metcalf was influenced by Rodgers himself.

“It starts with Mike Tomlin. I’ve been a fan of his for a long time. There are a few iconic franchises in the NFL. I played for one of them for 18 years. This is another one of those. There’s something special about this area. So many great quarterbacks are from Pittsburgh. I feel like Pittsburgh has been a part of my career from the beginning,” the 4x MVP told media.

Aaron Rodgers was 27 years and 66 days old when he won Super Bowl XLV against the Steelers on February 6, 2011. Tom Brady was 43 years and 188 days old when he led the Buccaneers to a win in Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs on February 7, 2021. If Rodgers can replicate what Brady accomplished in Tampa Bay, the Steelers could very well extend his contract for at least two more years—and steer clear of the Arch Manning derby.