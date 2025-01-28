“It’s Not Black Magic or Referee Favoritism”: Clark Hunt’s Wife Tavia Pens Emotional Note on Chiefs’ Super Bowl Supremacy

The Chiefs weren’t always the dominant force they are now. During the late 2000s and early 2010s, they were a below mediocre franchise, that made an occasional playoff appearance. The year 2012 changed all that. That was the worst season in the franchise’s history.

Not only did the the team finish 2-14, but they also suffered an off-field tragedy when their defender, Jovan Belcher committed suicide at their training facility in front of the then-HC Romeo Crennel and GM Scott Pioli. The Hunt family knew something needed to be done.

They fired Crennel and Pioli, replacing them with Andy Reid and John Dorsey respectively. That was the turning point in the franchise’s history. The team went from strength to strength every season making playoffs in the next five seasons and posting winning records in all of them since 2013. Now, they stand on the cusp of a three-peat.

Tavia Hunt took to Instagram to celebrate the Chiefs’ continued dominance following their victory in the AFC Championship Game, securing their fifth Super Bowl appearance in seven seasons. She shared a heartfelt note reflecting on the team’s remarkable journey and detailing the incredible turnaround that has defined their success.

“What Clark, Andy, and Brett Veach have built over the past decade is more than a football team. By God’s grace, we’ve had success, but it’s not black magic or referee favoritism. It’s a lot of hard work, belief and purpose.”

She credited Andy Reid for their revival alongside Brett Veach, and Mark Donovan. All these individuals along with Clark Hunt built more than a football team. They have built a culture grounded in tradition and community service with fans being a big part.

It’s a product of hard work and a culture rooted in pride. The team hasn’t forgotten that and players continue to praise God.

Tavia Hunt’s heartfelt message moved fans who took to social media to express their emotions. They believe that the Chiefs and the Hunt family are deserving of all the success and fans are grateful to them for all they have done for Kansas City and the community.

Others called the Hunt family an inspiration, expressing love and admiration for them and the organization.

The final piece of the puzzle for the Chiefs was Patrick Mahomes. While the Chiefs were already making the playoffs with Alex Smith, Andy Reid needed a franchise quarterback who could deliver in the most critical moments. Mahomes became that guy.

A deeply religious and humble individual who often credits God for his success, he seamlessly fits into the culture established by Reid, GM Brett Veach, and the Hunt family.

Since Mahomes’ arrival, the Chiefs have transformed into a model organization. Their journey to sustained success now serves as a blueprint for teams like the Browns and Jaguars, who aspire to rebuild and establish a winning culture.