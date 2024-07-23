Chiefs GM Reveals He Convinced Andy Reid to Get Patrick Mahomes After the QB Got Snubbed in Mock Drafts

The Kansas City Chiefs’ path to drafting Patrick Mahomes in 2017 was a masterclass in strategic discretion. GM Brett Veach had recognized Mahomes’ potential and maintained a poker face while quietly staying in touch with the quarterback’s agent, Chris Cabott. However, the road wasn’t without its bumps, as even head coach Andy Reid had his doubts early on.

Advertisement

In a January mock draft, Mahomes didn’t even crack the top 50 prospects. This raised some red flags for Reid, who initially questioned whether the Texas Tech star would even declare for the draft. However, GM Veach stood by his judgment.

During a recent appearance on DraftKings’ “The GM Shuffle,” Veach shed light on those tense moments. He recalled laughing off Reid’s concerns, stating,

“No, he’s coming out, and I’m sure by the end of the day teams will probably have him as a first-rounder.”

Veach’s prediction later proved on point as Mahomes’ stock rose rapidly in the following weeks.

As draft day approached, the Chiefs’ interest in Mahomes didn’t go unnoticed. Cabott informed Veach that the Bears and Saints were also eyeing the young quarterback. This revelation led to some nail-biting moments for the Chiefs, even after they traded up to the 10th overall pick.

Veach described the visible relief when the first nine picks passed without Mahomes’ name being called. By then, the entire Chiefs organization, including a now-convinced Reid, was all-in on Mahomes as their franchise cornerstone.

But this revelation makes one think: How different would NFL history have looked if Veach had changed his judgment or if Reid’s initial doubts had persisted?

Reid Spent 3 Hours Testing Mahomes Before Giving Him Thumbs Up

The Kansas City Chiefs’ pursuit of Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft was a nail-biting affair, with coach Andy Reid’s “blackboard session” playing a crucial role. This intense meeting, which lasted up to three hours, left Veach on edge, as he revealed on “The GM Shuffle.”

Veach painted a picture of his anxiety during that important day. Every half hour, he would come out of his office, nervously peeking down the hallway to see if the meeting had concluded. It went off to a certain point where Reid had noticed Veach’s restlessness.

Coach Andy Reid then stepped out of the room, flashed Veach a thumbs up, and dove right back into football talk with Mahomes. This simple gesture gave Veach the reassurance he needed – Reid was sold on the young quarterback’s potential.

That meeting made Veach realize the immense value of spending quality time with prospects, delving into their minds and passion for the sport. And now seven years on, the Mahomes-Reid duo has transformed the Chiefs’ fortunes, turning the franchise into a powerhouse.