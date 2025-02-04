“My Dad Was One of the Original Investors”: Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt Recalls Chicago Bulls Winning Two Three-Peats During the Michael Jordan Era

Since snapping their 50-year Super Bowl drought in 2020 with a win over the 49ers, the Chiefs have never looked back. With two more championships under their belt, they have firmly established a dynasty. Now, they stand on the brink of history.

Advertisement

They are aiming for an unprecedented three-peat—fulfilling the vision that their founder, Lamar Hunt, had for the franchise. What would he feel if he were alive? Clark Hunt answered this question in the latest episode of the Rich Eisen show.

Being a billionaire comes with its perks, and Lamar Hunt used his inherited wealth to fuel his passion for sports. Not only did he found the Chiefs—originally the Dallas Texans—but he was also instrumental in creating the AFC, which began as the AFL after repeated rejections from the NFL.

Hunt’s impact on football didn’t stop there. He famously coined the term “Super Bowl” to describe what was then known as the AFL-NFL Championship Game. His franchise played in the very first Super Bowl and claimed its first title in Super Bowl IV in 1969. Beyond football, he also played a key role in growing soccer in the U.S., founding Major League Soccer (MLS) in 1996.

Hunt believes the Chiefs doing the unthinkable would make his father ecstatic.

“He would be absolutely thrilled. My dad was one of the original investors in the Bulls and he and my mom loved going to Chicago to cheer on the Bulls, particularly during the Michael Jordan era. I would be hard to put into words what having his Chiefs have the opportunity to win three Super Bowls in a row.”

Lamar witnessed firsthand the greatness of Michael Jordan and the Bulls, who achieved the feat twice while he was a minority owner. Now, his own team has a chance to etch its name in history alongside them.

Having witnessed Michael Jordan’s greatness firsthand, Lamar would undoubtedly be proud to see his team’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, drawing comparisons to MJ today.

Clark Hunt relishes Mahomes comparison with Michael Jordan

Hunt believes his quarterback is more than deserving of comparisons to Michael Jordan and watching it unfold has been incredible. He sees Mahomes as a generational talent with limitless potential and plenty of time to achieve even more.

With many years still ahead of him, Mahomes has the opportunity to further solidify his legacy. But given everything he has already accomplished, it’s only fitting that he is mentioned in the same breath as the NBA’s great.

“It’s an amazing comparison but very deserving. Patrick is still pretty young and hopefully, he has a long career ahead of him but with what he has already achieved, he certainly deserves to be on that level and considered among the greatest athletes ever in the history of North American sports.”

Clark Hunt recognized Mahomes’ potential early on, long before the Chiefs drafted him. Watching his college tape left a lasting impression, but selecting him required a bold move—trading up and sacrificing significant draft capital. No matter how confident a team is, such a decision is never easy.

Typically, Hunt entrusts football operations to those he has hired, like Andy Reid and Brett Veach. However, when it came to drafting Mahomes, he deeply involved himself, understanding that this decision would shape the franchise’s future. Much like the choice to bring in Reid, it proved to be a masterstroke.

Together, they have built a dynasty—one now on the brink of making NFL history and securing a place among the greatest teams in American sports.