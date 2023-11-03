HomeSearch

“Getting Ready For His Future Career”: NFL Fans Have Mixed Emotions On Brock Purdy Going Farming In Bye Week

Aniket Srivastava
|Published November 03, 2023

“Getting Ready For His Future Career”: NFL Fans Have Mixed Emotions On Brock Purdy Going Farming In Bye Week

Sep 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, are entering their bye week after suffering three consecutive losses. Purdy has faced criticism from pundits and fans alike, because of the team’s recent struggle. The bye-week comes as a much-needed respite for the Niners, providing them with a chance to step away from the mounting chaos. During this break, fans find Purdy actively participating in farming activities on the field. This unexpected sight has elicited mixed reactions from fans.

In a recent Instagram story shared by Purdy’s fiancé, Jenna Brandt, fans got a glimpse of the star QB wrapping up the 2023 harvest season while skillfully operating a harvester in a field. The video quickly gained traction, spreading like wildfire across various social media platforms. NFL fans caught the excitement wave and expressed themselves with lively reactions.

The 49ers started the season off with five back-to-back wins. However, the departure of crucial star players might have thrown off the team’s winning streak. This has left fans visibly frustrated as Brock Purdy faces off against tough rivals like the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals, resulting in three consecutive losses. Currently, the 49ers hold the second position in the NFC West, boasting a 5-3 record.

Brock Purdy Takes a Farming Break During Bye Week

Brock Purdy‘s fiancé recently took to her Instagram story to share a delightful video of the quarterback in action. However, it doesn’t come from the gridiron. The clip captures Purdy, skillfully operating a harvester in a picturesque farm field. Alongside the video, she added a caption that read, “Wrapping up harvest ’23,” and tagged the star QB.

Following the initial post, Sports Center also featured the video on their respective Instagram account. Their caption read, “How San Francisco’s starting QB spends his bye week.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzKv9g8trEC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Following the video’s viral spread, the NFL world ignited with a range of reactions. While some fans voiced their disappointment, asserting that Purdy should have dedicated his bye week to practice and film study, others found his farming venture refreshing and relatable.

One Instagram user commented, “Might wanna get in a practice facility or go watch some film…”

One fan suggested that Purdy might be laying the groundwork for his future career, commenting, “Getting ready for his future career”

Another user’s concern was that the 49ers’ struggle with wins could be due to their lack of focus on the important things, as he wrote, “That’s why they’re not winning, cause they worrying about the wrong things.”

Conversely, numerous supporters rallied behind Purdy’s choice, lauding him for dedicating his bye week to an activity as fundamental as farming. They commended him for valuing an industry that forms the backbone of the nation.

An Instagram user wrote, “The backbone of America, honestly a lot of people forget about all the farmers out there working sun up to sun down (for not a lot of pay) so we can have food on our shelves.”

In a similar vein, another fan commended Purdy, saying that this was a commendable way to relax, as he noted, “This is a way better alternative to take on his bye week than going out and getting drunk like 99% of us would have done on a weeklong vacation.”
Despite facing hurdles, Purdy’s surprising venture into farming during the bye week brought a fresh perspective and got fans talking. As the San Francisco 49ers aim to recover from three consecutive losses, it’s obvious they have a tough road ahead. But with their star quarterback leading the charge and strong support from their fans, they have the potential to change their fortunes for the better.

Share this article

About the author

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava is an accomplished NFL Writer at The SportsRush with an impressive two-year tenure in the field of Sports Journalism. His journey, though, began in a slightly different realm as he holds a Bachelor's degree in Architecture. In the early years of his career, Aniket honed his skills working under the guidance of seasoned architects. However, it was his unwavering love for writing and passion for sports that eventually steered him towards becoming a full-time sports writer. Aniket's NFL devotion shines brightly, with his favorite player being none other than the dynamic Bills QB, Josh Allen. For several seasons now, Josh Allen has held a permanent spot in Aniket's fantasy football teams. His admiration extends beyond Allen to star athletes like Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and the legendary Tom Brady, both on and off the field. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He nurtures a dream of witnessing the Bills play live at the hallowed grounds of the Highmark Stadium. Beyond the NFL, Aniket's passion for sports spans across multiple domains. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket, Formula 1, and the English Premier League. His multifaceted interests contribute to his well-rounded perspective as a sports writer.

Read more from Aniket Srivastava