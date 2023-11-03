“Getting Ready For His Future Career”: NFL Fans Have Mixed Emotions On Brock Purdy Going Farming In Bye Week

Sep 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, are entering their bye week after suffering three consecutive losses. Purdy has faced criticism from pundits and fans alike, because of the team’s recent struggle. The bye-week comes as a much-needed respite for the Niners, providing them with a chance to step away from the mounting chaos. During this break, fans find Purdy actively participating in farming activities on the field. This unexpected sight has elicited mixed reactions from fans.

In a recent Instagram story shared by Purdy’s fiancé, Jenna Brandt, fans got a glimpse of the star QB wrapping up the 2023 harvest season while skillfully operating a harvester in a field. The video quickly gained traction, spreading like wildfire across various social media platforms. NFL fans caught the excitement wave and expressed themselves with lively reactions.

The 49ers started the season off with five back-to-back wins. However, the departure of crucial star players might have thrown off the team’s winning streak. This has left fans visibly frustrated as Brock Purdy faces off against tough rivals like the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals, resulting in three consecutive losses. Currently, the 49ers hold the second position in the NFC West, boasting a 5-3 record.

Brock Purdy Takes a Farming Break During Bye Week

Brock Purdy‘s fiancé recently took to her Instagram story to share a delightful video of the quarterback in action. However, it doesn’t come from the gridiron. The clip captures Purdy, skillfully operating a harvester in a picturesque farm field. Alongside the video, she added a caption that read, “Wrapping up harvest ’23,” and tagged the star QB.

Following the initial post, Sports Center also featured the video on their respective Instagram account. Their caption read, “How San Francisco’s starting QB spends his bye week.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzKv9g8trEC/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Following the video’s viral spread, the NFL world ignited with a range of reactions. While some fans voiced their disappointment, asserting that Purdy should have dedicated his bye week to practice and film study, others found his farming venture refreshing and relatable.

One Instagram user commented, “Might wanna get in a practice facility or go watch some film…”

One fan suggested that Purdy might be laying the groundwork for his future career, commenting, “Getting ready for his future career”

Another user’s concern was that the 49ers’ struggle with wins could be due to their lack of focus on the important things, as he wrote, “That’s why they’re not winning, cause they worrying about the wrong things.”

Conversely, numerous supporters rallied behind Purdy’s choice, lauding him for dedicating his bye week to an activity as fundamental as farming. They commended him for valuing an industry that forms the backbone of the nation.

An Instagram user wrote, “The backbone of America, honestly a lot of people forget about all the farmers out there working sun up to sun down (for not a lot of pay) so we can have food on our shelves.”

In a similar vein, another fan commended Purdy, saying that this was a commendable way to relax, as he noted, “This is a way better alternative to take on his bye week than going out and getting drunk like 99% of us would have done on a weeklong vacation.”