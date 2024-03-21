“It’s Perfect Because He Probably Isn’t”: Travis Kelce Gets Instantly Trolled Over His New Quiz Show Gig

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end on the field, is no stranger to the media limelight. From his greatest of all-time gridiron records to his forays into podcasting on the New Heights, commercial endorsements speak of his versatility. Trading further on the same path, Kelce is adding another role to his list as the host of the rebooted game show, “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?”

Advertisement

The concept of the show is simple- Kelce will challenge contestants with questions typically found in elementary school textbooks. But there’s a twist- instead of competing against actual fifth graders, contestants will face off against celebrities. Therefore, Travis Kelce who used his arm for the game of football shall now be guiding contestants through rounds of trivia.

However, the 6’5’’ athlete is a goofy choice for an elementary book trivia yet his approachable demeanor might bring the right amount of energy to the hosting gig. Fans had similar sentiments as they approached Kelce’s upcoming gig. Of course, reactions to Travis Kelce’s new venture have been mixed. While many are excited to see him take on this new challenge, others can’t help but poke fun at the idea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Travis Kelce should be ready to bring his unique brand of entertainment to audiences around the world. As for Kelce’s potential guests, the speculation is already underway. Fans are eagerly anticipating appearances from Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, and perhaps even his girlfriend, pop sensation Taylor Swift. With such star power on board, the reboot seems like a total hit already.

Travis Kelce Walks a Mile in Aaron Rodgers’ Shoes

Before Travis Kelce, the NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers stepped into the iconic shoes of “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, as the move raised some eyebrows. But Rodgers wasn’t just playing a role; he did it well enough to land the gig permanently. Per NBC News, former producer Mike Richards was thoroughly impressed by Rodgers’ dedication, describing him as “definitely the most prepared” among the guest hosts.

In a similar vein, legend Michael Strahan found success beyond the gridiron, carving out a niche in the world of entertainment. Following his retirement from football, Strahan transitioned into broadcasting, becoming a fixture on ‘Fox NFL Sunday’’. His charisma and charm landed him hosting gigs on shows like “Live! with Kelly and Michael” and “Good Morning America.”

For both Rodgers and Strahan, the transition from NFL to television wasn’t without its challenges. Yet, their willingness to do something outside their comfort zones and embrace new opportunities speaks volumes about their fitting position as TV personalities. As Travis Kelce follows in their footsteps, hosting “Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?”, he joins the athletes’ group who have successfully transitioned from the playing field to the screen.