“I’m Obviously Better Than That”: Joe Burrow On Being Named the 39th Best Player

It’s been just two seasons since Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. To top it off, his last season wasn’t a hit either, with an injury that set him on the sidelines. While it’s hard to acknowledge his talent, he’s already experiencing the downsides of being marred by setbacks. The Bengals’ star quarterback found himself ranked 39th on the NFL Top 100 list for 2024, but nothing stands between him and his drive to prove that he’s better.

This ranking comes as a bit of a shock for a quarterback with 51.6 QBR. He was also placed at the 25th place with 2,309 yards and tied for 21st with 15 touchdowns last season. But as Burrow himself admitted, last season wasn’t quite what he’d hoped for. However, the quarterback knows what he’s capable of, despite what the ratings say.

“I think I’m obviously better than that,” Burrow said candidly. “But when you’re not playing, like I didn’t exactly have a season that would have put me any higher than that.”

It’s safe to say that Burrow is eager to get back on the field and is unfazed by what his last season looked like. Despite the setback, his competitive spirit remains as strong as ever as he finds himself ‘intrinsically motivated’. Nonetheless, the Bengals followers are also eager to see what Burrow has in store for the upcoming season as he aims to climb back up the rankings and, more importantly, with a note to self.

Burrow is ready to prove himself again

Joe Burrow had much better numbers to boast back in 2022. With 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions tally, he made quite the waves. His hard work didn’t go unnoticed as he sat at the sixth position in the NFL Top 100 2023 list. And it’s quite a dip for him!

But Burrow is keeping things in perspective.

“So, you know, when you’re hurt, you can’t really complain much about any accolades or anything like that until you go out and prove yourself again,” added Burrow.

Burrow seems to be taking it all in stride. He knows he doesn’t have any recent accolades to prove but he has managed to be in the headlines with his offseason escapades. Meanwhile, he is eager to get back on the field and show everyone what he’s capable of. Bengals fans are rooting for their star QB to bounce back stronger than ever, reminding everyone why he’s among the NFL’s elite.