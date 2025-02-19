Eagles CB Darius Slay Reveals Why He Won’t Be Part of Another Super Bowl Parade: “I Done Got Sick”

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl parade was fittingly as wild as their fanbase. Everything happened—from people puking to two women getting shot over an argument in the porta-potty lines. It was an experience only those who were there could truly describe. But one of the team’s star defensive players said it was so chaotic that he might skip the next one, even if he wins another ring.

Advertisement

Darius Slay played an indelible role for the Eagles this past season, making his presence at the Super Bowl parade a given. And it all took place in the heart of Philly.

However, Slay revealed on the St. Brown Podcast that the parade wasn’t just a little too wild but also too long for his liking. Since he doesn’t drink or smoke, he mostly sat back and watched everyone else have a good time—something that may have added to his frustration with the lengthy event.

“That was the longest four-and-a-half-mile ride of my life,” Slay said. “Look, if I ever win another one, I might can’t do it. Because we were on the parade from like 11 o’clock till 4 o’clock. 5 hours, it’s like an hour per mile. I’m like, no bro.”

It was a surprising reveal, but it makes more sense the longer you think about it. If you’re not drinking during the parade, you’re just watching your teammates get sloppy. That’s usually not fun to miss out on, and Slay clarified that he enjoys watching others get drunk and still have a good time himself. What he probably didn’t enjoy, however, was beer cans hitting players in the face, with some even getting hurt.

Heads up for Bud’s!

While the drinking itself didn’t concern Slay, how the drinks were reaching his teammates certainly did. He joked during the interview that everyone got concussed from all the Bud Lights Philly fans were throwing into the bus.

“The only thing I was out there doing was dodging Bud Light’s getting thrown at us. Man look, they done hit like eight players. I’m talking about every one of ’em had concussions,” Slay said while laughing.

Amon-Ra St. Brown then mentioned he saw Howie Roseman with a cut on his forehead from a stray can. “Yeah, GM had one. Coop had one. Look, boys was torn up man,” Slay clarified.

It was a funny story that brought smiles to the St. Brown brothers interviewing the Eagles star. Slay may have not had the biggest night during the Super Bowl, but he played a massive role all year in their defensive game plan.

He only recorded two tackles in the Super Bowl, but that’s because he was busy locking up DeAndre Hopkins all night. Surprisingly, he only finished the year with one interception, which came in the playoff win vs. the Packers. Yet, he still finished with great advanced numbers.

It wasn’t that he was playing badly; he was just doing such a good job defensively that the ball hardly came his way. The same happened to Sauce Gardner this past year.

Cornerback is a weird position. You’re left out on an island and just have to accept that nobody is going to help you. But now, Slay finds himself on an island of his own, being the first player to say he might not go back to a Super Bowl parade if he wins it all again. It’s a funny thing to say, but there’s just absolutely no way it can be true.