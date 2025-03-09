mobile app bar

Jets’ Sauce Gardner Claims Aaron Rodgers Is Going to Be a Menace if the Vikings Sign Him

Suresh Menon
Published

Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner

Aaron Rodgers [Left], Sauce Gardner [Right]; Image Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford’s decision to continue with the LA Rams has added yet another curveball to this offseason’s NFL quarterback carousel that isn’t going to stop spinning anytime soon.

Many had linked the Super Bowl-winning QB to the Minnesota Vikings, for example, especially after the team let Sam Darnold test free agency. But with Stafford off the table, another name is gaining traction now — none other than Aaron Rodgers. And one of the Jets QB’s former teammates believes it could be a game-changing move.

While nothing is official, once the Rodgers-Vikings theory became mainstream, All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner weighed in on just how dangerous that move would be for the entirety of the league.

“If Aaron goes to the Vikings, he might be #1 in all QB stats,” he wrote on X in response to a Mike Garafolo report suggesting Rodgers as a solid option up north. The star CB basically showed absolute faith in Rodgers becoming an absolute menace in Minnesota.

Although Rodgers’ stock as a feared playmaker is at its lowest point in his career, let’s not ignore that his worst-ever season still rivals most quarterbacks’ career-defining years.

If one were to compare Darnold’s stats from last year with A-Rod’s, the ex-Vikings star has just 400 more passing yards and seven more touchdowns than Rodgers, while the Super Bowl winner has one fewer interception.

Considering how the 4-time NFL MVP played for a hapless Jets side marred with instability at the management level, Rodgers’ stats are much more impressive than they come across.

Add to this the fact that the veteran quarterback would provide the Vikings with much-needed composure in the biggest moments, and it’s hard to argue against Aaron Rodgers as a solid short-term replacement for Sam Darnold. Hence, it’s unsurprising to see his former teammate praise him so publicly.

That said, Jets fans were unimpressed with Gardner’s public show of affection for his former quarterback. From hilariously urging Aaron Glenn to snatch his CB’s phone to fans simply begging the player to move on from Rodgers, the Green gang simply had enough.

Vikings fans echoed a similar sentiment of indifference toward Aaron Rodgers while cheekily suggesting that Gardner tag along with the QB to Minnesota.

Regardless of what happens, the idea of Rodgers suiting up in purple and gold is enough to make Packers fans uneasy. Not only would they have to face their former QB in the same division, but for longtime supporters, it would be a repeat (déjà vu, of sorts) of watching Brett Favre don Vikings colors against them after a legendary Packers career.

